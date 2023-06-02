Mark Telea and the Blues were too good for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport.nz

Blues 16

Highlanders 9

A home quarter-final is secured – yet there’s no more optimism about the Blues’ credentials.

In a final-round match that never reached any heights, with a series of scrums and 30 penalties grinding the contest to a halt in the second half, the Blues largely dominated the Highlanders to eventually crystallise one end of the playoffs picture.

Not before some late jitters, though. Despite controlling the vast majority of the match – running for 368 more metres than the visitors - the Blues were forced to desperately defend their line in the closing stages. It shouldn’t have come to that. The game should never have been in the balance.

Such a script is, however, the frustrating theme of the Blues’ flattering to deceive season.

At this point, the prolonged wait for the so-called peak at the right time goes on. Failing to score a point in the second half, after leading 16-6 at the break, is a deflating way to push into the postseason for Leon MacDonald’s men.

The Blues will, barring a freak result in Canberra, host the Waratahs in next week’s quarter-final at Eden Park after effectively locking up third spot with their seventh victory from their past eight matches.

The Brumbies can, theoretically, catch the Blues in third but only with a virtually impossible winning margin over the Rebels on Friday night in Canberra.

The Highlanders arrived at Eden Park, following two late comeback victories against the Reds and Rebels, needing an unlikely upset to assure their playoff passage in eighth. A limp attacking performance – in their 16th straight New Zealand derby loss - leaves their playoff hopes beyond their hands.

The Highlanders banked a losing bonus point for their gallant defence but now require the Force, Drua and Rebels to lose this weekend for them to book a quarter-final spot against the competition-leading Chiefs in Hamilton.

Otherwise, veteran halfback Aaron Smith and loose forward Shannon Frizell have played their last Super Rugby games. Smith received respectful applause as he left the field in the second half to acknowledge his loyal service.

While the Blues will savour home comforts next week and should, in theory at least, account for the Waratahs, this was yet another uninspiring performance where they failed to convert pressure into points.

The Blues managed one try – after being denied two by the TMO. The seven-point margin reflects poorly after they enjoyed a one-man advantage in the second half – after a series of farcical scrums finished with disgruntled Highlanders prop Jermaine Ainsley being sent to the bin.

The Blues retain the Gordon Hunter memorial trophy but with some of the 17,000 crowd chanting “boring” during the second half, they have serious work to do to prove they belong at the upper echelon of this competition.

MacDonald will also be sweating on Caleb Clarke after he hobbled from the field with an ankle injury in the second half.

For all their dominance, the Blues’ accuracy consistently let them down. The Highlanders barely had any ball – and what they did receive they largely opted to boot away, with Freddie Burns attempting several short kicks.

After his head-turning four-try effort last week, Mark Telea was again prominent to spark the Blues counter-attack.

Rieko Ioane caused havoc when he enjoyed space on the edge, and the All Blacks centre scrambled back to save a try from Burns midway through the second half.

Anton Segner swooped on scraps and loomed in support for notable bursts and Zarn Sullivan’s left foot brought a calm composure.

It was, however, the Blues front row who led the charge. Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli and Ofa Tuungafasi came to the fore in a dominant scrummaging performance and powerful carries. Tuungafasi, in particular, produced his busiest display of the season.

The Highlanders defended their line well and repelled the Blues maul but they offered little on attack.

Riccitelli was denied a try after losing the ball sliding over the line and the Blues’ only try, to Patrick Tuipulotu, raised some obstruction complaints after Tom Robinson punched through the initial hole.

Such was the unconvincing theme of their night.

Blues 16 (Patrick Tuipulotu try; Harry Plummer con, 3 pens)

Highlanders 9 (Sam Gilbert 3 pens)

HT: 16-6