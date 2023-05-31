Dalton Papali'i returns for the Blues this Friday after his red card suspension. Photo / Getty

Dalton Papali’i vows he has learnt his lesson during a World Rugby coaching intervention course that allows the Blues captain to return one week early from his suspension for a high shot on All Blacks teammate Richie Mo’unga.

Papali’i copped a red card and three-week suspension following the incident in the Blues’ 15-3 defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch on May 13. Since then the All Blacks openside worked with Blues defence coach Craig McGrath to submit a series of videos to World Rugby detailing how he will improve his tackle technique in the future. All Blacks and Blues prop Nepo Laulala went through the same process last year.

Papali’i’s focus is on shortening his stride and lowering his tackle height, particularly when targeting slight playmakers. His reward is an earlier-than-expected return against the Highlanders. And after a two-week enforced rest, his hard edge will be welcomed.

“I know what I did wrong,” Papali’i said after being named to lead the Blues from at No 8 in their final regular season match at Eden Park on Friday night.

“Shoulder to the head, any day of the week that’s going to be a yellow going into a red. Reviewing the clip again I did deserve a red. Going through the process makes you realise what damage you can do.

“It’s one of those things in the heat of the moment. I know Richie Mo’unga, he’s a good mate of mine. I sent him a message after but it’s all said and done now so I’m happy to be back.

“You get itchy feet watching the boys play and helping them prepare. You want to be amongst the hurt locker with them.”

Papali’i’s timely comeback comes at the back of the scrum to cover Hoskins Sotutu’s second All Blacks rest week. Anton Segner slots in at openside, with Tom Robinson promoted for just his third start of the season after struggling to push past the injured Cameron Suafoa and Adrian Choat this year.

With Robinson set to join Steve Hansen’s Toyota Verblitz team in the Japanese Top League — alongside Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith — at the end of the season, he will be eager to savour a rare trot at blindside.

“He’s part of our leadership group and he’s a good guy,” McGrath said. “He’s done so many good things for the Blues so for him to have a run at Eden Park ... We all know he’s leaving for Japan after this so I’m stoked for him to get an opportunity.”

Tom Robinson will start at blindside for the Blues' final match of the regular season. Photo / Photosport

Barrett hasn’t yet recovered from stitches to his Achilles but he completed light jogging on Wednesday and a decent session on the assault bike while the team trained to suggest he should return for the quarter-final next week.

The Blues have resisted the urge to promote All Blacks playmaker Stephen Perofeta and instead retained Harry Plummer to guide an unchanged backline from last week’s patchy victory over the Hurricanes.

“Every selection is a tough call,” McGrath said. “Harry had time in the saddle last week and against Moana. Stevie has come back from a long-term injury so we’ve given Harry another opportunity.”

Watching on from the sideline allowed Papali’i time to assess the Blues unconvincing form. Against the Hurricanes four brilliant tries from All Blacks wing Mark Telea, who celebrates his 50th Super Rugby match this week, overshadowed another performance in which the Blues mental frailties were laid bare.

“We tend to fall off during games,” Papali’i said. “We’ve identified that at the end of the second half we leak the most points. We’re a good defensive team but the last 10-15 minutes we concede all our points.

“At least we know that’s the problem and we’re finding solutions. We’ve talked about it as leaders that we need to bring the team in and call it a grit moment where we need to execute and everyone needs to be on.”

The Highlanders arrive at Eden Park following late comeback wins against the Rebels and Reds, and most likely needing an unlikely upset to sneak into the bloated playoffs in eighth.

Victory will secure third spot for the Blues and a likely home quarter-final against the Waratahs, who shape as a much easier alternative than confronting the fifth-placed Hurricanes.

“That underdog persona gives them hype and energy,” Papali’i said of the Highlanders. “They’re going to come up and start swinging. We’re leaving no stone unturned.”

Blues v Highlanders

Friday, Eden Park, 7.05pm

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Dalton Papalii (c), Anton Segner, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Matt Whaanga, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.