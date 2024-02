The Blues have made a flying start to their 2024 campaign with a 29-3 first half against the Fijian Drua.

Hoskins Sotutu got the side going with the first try of the match, before Caleb Clarke, Zarn Sullivan and Dalton Papali’i added to the score. Sotutu bagged his second on the stroke of halftime in fortuitous fashion.

