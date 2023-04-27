Blues coach Leon MacDonald is bound for the All Blacks. Photo / photosport.nz

A coaching career that began with one afternoon a week on a high school field has culminated for Leon MacDonald in his “dream job”.

The Blues coach’s preparations for Saturday’s trip to face Fijian Drua were disrupted on Wednesday by the announcement of his elevation to All Blacks assistant, news he had long anticipated but momentous nonetheless.

The job he will assume on November 1 has been in his mind since 2019, when MacDonald was first part of Scott Robertson’s potential All Blacks ticket. And once Robertson was confirmed to succeed Ian Foster following the World Cup, additional interest in MacDonald’s services – including from the Scotland national team – became irrelevant.

“The All Blacks was always going to be the pinnacle and the dream job,” MacDonald said. “Once this role became a little bit clearer around where we were heading, the other options probably weren’t seriously considered.

“Although I knew it was coming, it was still a really nice feeling to be announced. A little bit different to when you’re a player, but to be involved in the All Blacks is a massive privilege. I’ve had a lot of really nice messages from people who have supported me in my career as a player and a coach.”

After 56 tests for the All Blacks, MacDonald made his opening foray into professional coaching as an assistant with Tasman in 2010. But a return to the region where he was raised was not his first time holding a clipboard.

“When I was playing [at the Crusaders], we did personal development one afternoon a week, and I asked to go down and start coaching first XV at Christ’s College, and I got a real taste of it there,” MacDonald said. “Even when I was playing, just strategy meetings, I was heavily involved in those, and I had a real enthusiasm for trying to find ways and opportunities to win games.

“I was surrounded by people with rugby brains, and being in rooms with Robbie Deans and Andrew Mehrtens and Justin Marshall, it fostered a determination.”

Deans in particular had a strong influence on the coach MacDonald would become. The 45-year-old now catches himself quoting the longtime Crusaders mentor – “I hope my sentences make more sense than his did” – and still leans on his friend’s advice.

With both men so inextricably linked to the Canterbury region, MacDonald’s shift to Auckland in 2019 might not have been the most natural move. But he credits his time with the Blues as essential in his development – and is now resolved to repay their trust.

“It’s been a big part of my journey, the Blues, and who would’ve thought, coming up from Blenheim to Auckland,” he said. “Initially I was thinking, man, what am I doing here? Now I’m so glad I did. It was a great decision to come up here and be part of the Blues family.

“I was pretty hungry to win it this year, and now even more so. To finish up here with a title would just be immense.”

The next step on that quest will be in 30-degree Lautoka heat on Saturday afternoon, when the Drua will be aiming to remain undefeated at home. MacDonald has made six changes to his starting XV and will be leaning on the side’s leaders to cope with the conditions – along with the local knowledge of starting debutant Soane Vikena.

“He’s a very proud Fijian and a great guy,” MacDonald said of the 21-year-old hooker. “He’s going to have a lot of family over there and we felt it was a great opportunity for him to start in front of his family and his home nation. It’s just a matter of keeping the emotions in check.”

Then, as he contemplates the end of his Blues tenure, that will become MacDonald’s job.

Blues team to play Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday:

Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, James Lay, James Tucker, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.

Follow the Blues v Fijian Drua on Saturday from 2.30pm on nzherald.co.nz, Gold Sport, The Alternative Commentary Collective and iHeartRadio