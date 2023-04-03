Beauden Barrett of the Blues. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks great Mils Muliaina believes a move to fullback could help Beauden Barrett out of his recent form struggles for the Blues.

Barrett was far from his best in the Blues’ 20-13 defeat to the Chiefs on Saturday, and was outshined by his opposite number Damian McKenzie.

Speaking on Sky Sport’s The Breakdown, Muliaina — who played at fullback for the majority of his 100 tests for the All Blacks — said Barrett “lacks confidence” and could benefit from a move to the No 15 jersey at the Blues, with Stephen Perofeta swapping to the main playmaking role.

“I know it worked for them last year, the fact that he was at 10 and Perofeta was at the back,” Muliaina said.

“[But] he lacks confidence. You don’t see that in a great player like Beauden Barrett.

“He’s still great in terms of how he’s playing, but he kind of just seems off beat; a little bit confused about what he’s going to actually do. And that’s had a ripple effect on the team.”

Barrett largely played at fullback for the All Blacks last year, with Crusaders first-five Richie Mo’unga locking down the No 10 jersey under Ian Foster.

This Super Rugby season, Barrett has been the Blues’ first-choice No 10 but has struggled to find his best form so far.

Muliaina believes it could be time for Leon MacDonald to move Barrett back to 15, a role he says Barrett is more comfortable in.

“Watching him, it just feels like he’s now thinking he’s a fullback,” Muliana said of Barrett. “When you are a fullback you take a little bit more time, you are not as assertive in that sort of playmaker role. Perofeta has actually taken that on too. Now he’s gone a little bit quiet.

“They are unsure, almost like when you started that whole 10 or 15 two playmaker roles — and it’s now got to the point for the Blues, unfortunately. You kind of feel that for their playmaker and they have lost their direction. I definitely think perhaps that’s something they really need to consider.”

On the other hand, McKenzie has made a great start to his season for the table-topping Chiefs and has been a big reason behind their unbeaten run.

However, Muliaina said Mo’unga should still be the All Blacks’ number one at first-five while Barrett remains the incumbent fullback, with McKenzie being a good option from the bench.

“Mo’unga for me is still our All Blacks starter. D-Mac’s a 10-15. So that’s an easy slot-in off the bench. I think Beauden now is our fullback. I think Beauden starts at fullback and then becomes a 10 option. I think that is where he is starting feel a little bit like ‘what am I actually doing?’”