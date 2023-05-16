Dalton Papali'i is sent off during the Blues' loss to the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

Blues skipper Dalton Papali’i has been suspended for three weeks after being sent off during his side’s Super Rugby Pacific loss to the Crusaders on Saturday.

Papali’i was initially shown a yellow card for his high shot on Richie Mo’unga in the 43rd minute of the clash in Christchurch before the incident was reviewed and upgraded to red.

The Blues eventually fell to a 15-3 defeat, held without a try for only the third time in Super Rugby history as their captain watched on from the sidelines.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee today announced that Papali’i had been handed a three-week ban for contravening law 9.13: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.”

In his finding, foul play review committee (FPRC) chair Michael Heron KC said the red card had been upheld after a review of all camera angles and submissions from Papali’i and his legal representative.

“The foul play review committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head contact and no significant mitigating factors present,” Heron said in a statement.

“The FPRC found the incident was dangerous and, after considering the relevant factors, decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

“Taking into account mitigating factors, including the player’s exemplary record and guilty plea, the judicial committee reduced the suspension by three weeks.”

Papali’i will now miss the Blues’ final three matches of the regular season - Friday night’s trip to face the Reds and home games against the Hurricanes and Highlanders.

The Blues are currently in fifth and battling for a spot in the top four to secure home advantage in the quarter-finals, having been leapfrogged by the Crusaders on Saturday. Papali’i will be free to return for the playoffs.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Mo’unga held no ill will towards his All Blacks teammate, who apologised onfield before exiting an intensely physical game.

“We’re good mates,” Mo’unga said. “Even when it happened, that’s footy. Nothing personal; he just went a bit high. I have big respect for him and for the Blues.”