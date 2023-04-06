Blues brush off Beauden Barrett’s form struggles

Beauden Barrett's performance against the Chiefs last weekend ignited widespread scrutiny. Photo / Photosport

If the Blues hold grave concerns for Beauden Barrett’s form or their lack of finishing ability that’s stunting their stuttering campaign, they sure aren’t showing it.

Barrett’s performance in the Blues 20-13 loss to the unbeaten Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend ignited widespread scrutiny after he bombed a try by stepping on the deadball line while committing other errors, including two shanks off the tee, to be upstaged by Chiefs opposite Damian McKenzie.

Despite those efforts sparking anxiety among the wider rugby fraternity, Blues assistant coach Craig McGrath backed the All Blacks playmaker and the team to respond against the Rebels on Saturday night.

“First and foremost Beauden is a world-class player,” McGrath said as the Blues prepared to depart for Melbourne on Thursday. “By his own standards he’ll know that wasn’t his best performance but it’s a collective team too. He’ll be fine. He’s hungry.”

Aside from the botched try Barrett’s propensity to kick rather than challenge the line and back his inherent attacking skills are among the lingering concerns. McGrath, though, suggests the Blues forward pack must assume responsibility for the absence of Barrett’s dynamic running game.

“Sometimes it’s the quality of the ball we’re getting. It’s easy to sit back and say ‘why’s he not taking on the line’ but it’s a collective thing. If we’re on slow ball, he’s not on top, so it’s on everyone up front to deliver so we can release Beauden and the players outside him. It’s more about our collision area and winning those to make sure we get front-foot ball to allow those guys to take the line on.

“He’s an ultimate pro. He’s heard outside nose before. I’m sure he doesn’t read the papers or have a Facebook page. He’s about getting his job done and we’re thoroughly behind him but it’s not just on one person.”

Blues captain Dalton Papalii demanded his men improve their work at the breakdown in order to allow Barrett to rekindle his best after a slow-burn start to the season.

“It’s Beauden Barrett. He’s been there done that,” Papalii said. “He’s that much of a veteran and professional he knows where he’s at. I’m behind him or anyone in form or out of form. He’s focusing on himself. When he’s playing well the whole team is playing well.

“We haven’t been in form as a whole team so there’s no point pointing the finger we have to work together to get solutions and wins. This is the week we’re going to try put it all together and make the masterpiece.”

While Barrett’s performance attracted attention, the pressing issue for the Blues is their poor red zone execution that consigns them to fifth with an underwhelming 3-3 record.

In the loss to the Crusaders at Eden Park and last week’s defeat to the Chiefs the Blues dominated large periods but failed to convert pressure into points. They twice dropped the ball over the line in the final 10 minutes against the Crusaders. In Hamilton, the Blues enjoyed 75 per cent possession and territory, and a supremely dominant scrum, in the second half – yet still managed to squander repeat attacking raids.

With the Rebels followed by the bye and the Waratahs at Eden Park, the next three weeks presents a platform to rectify those struggles. Don’t address the inability to finish, though, and the prospect of an all-important home playoff will rapidly slip from a side that registered 15 straight wins en route to last year’s final.

“We’ve got to put them in those scenarios at training and there’s some individual responsibility,” McGrath said of the lacklustre execution. “We’ve got some good footy players here and they’ll be disappointed with the way they played on the weekend. They’re working hard to fix that.

“As a coaching and playing group we feel our game is progressing and we’re probably ahead of where we were last year even though we were winning more than we are currently. We like the direction we’re heading we just need to nail our opportunities.”

No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, in impressive form this season, and playmaker Stephen Perofeta are on mandated All Blacks rest weeks which necessitates promotions for versatile loose forward Anton Segner and fullback Zarn Sullivan.

After his comeback off the bench last week Patrick Tuipulotu starts at lock but the most notable boost for the Blues is the return of strike wing Mark Telea following his All Blacks week off.

While the Blues are keen to talk up the 2-4 Rebels’ competitiveness in their home loss to the Hurricanes earlier this season, a bonus point victory must be their objective.

“We respect the Rebels. They’re going well this year. They’ve got a lot of players named in Eddie Jones’ recent Wallabies squad. We’re under no illusions it’s going to be tough over there. They’re at home and they’re hungry to beat a Kiwi side. We’re hungry to make sure that’s not us.”

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii (c), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Tom Robinson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Caleb Tangitau.