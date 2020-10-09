Bledisloe Cup: Wallabies supporter slams NZ Rugby in full-page newspaper ad

Dave Rennie's Wallabies will face the All Blacks on Sunday - without much Australian support at the stadium. Photos / Photosport, supplied

An Australian rugby fan has gone to great lengths to show his team some support at ground level before the weekend's test, taking out a full-page ad in a local newspaper.

The Wallabies will meet the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington on Sunday, and although there will be fans in the crowd, travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand mean the vast majority of those will be All Blacks supporters.

The Australian side have been completing their mandatory two-week quarantine in Christchurch before Sunday's game, after arriving in the country on September 25.

As Wallabies forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto said earlier in the week, being in quarantine allowed the Wallabies to more time to gel as a unit, which is a silver lining as 2020 is the first year under Dave Rennie's guidance.

The team will need to be on the same page come Sunday afternoon as they're expected to meet a loud crowd full of Kiwis in Wellington.

However, if they read Christchurch newspaper The Press today, the Wallabies would have felt a sense of support from across the ditch, after Australian rugby fan Chris Walker took out a full-page ad to share a message of support.

While sharing some support, the message also took a swipe at New Zealand Rugby.

"If we had the chance to choose whom from the world's countries we wanted for neighbours, most of us would go for the Kiwis. They think like us, they're not short of ticker and we've been in the trenches with them for over 100 years," the message read.

"However, they've lost respect for us as a rugby country. This clearly shows with their administrators. This needs to be corrected.

"All of Australia is with you. We've been quarantined out of NZ so you're not going to get any ground support. Forget it, we are with you."

• The first Bledisloe Cup test kicks off at 4pm on Sunday at Wellington's Sky Stadium.