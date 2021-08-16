Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies set to scrap 'Giteau Law' after All Blacks thrashing

All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

It's the straw which broke the camel's back.

Australia's latest Bledisloe Cup disaster at Eden Park will enable the wholesale selection of overseas-based players in the Wallabies team.

Retired All Black superstar Sonny Bill Williams has already praised the move, which many saw as inevitable as the Wallabies' two decade struggle showed no sign of abating.

Samu Kerevi, who plays for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, had already been recalled last week under an exemption. But the Wallabies are set to open their borders almost completely, in an effort to halt their horror slide.

Good to see this forward thinking approach. It’s exactly what the wallabies need right now to be more competitive at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/WhAnyFZaVu — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 15, 2021

Kerevi was a contender as the world's best test inside centre before heading to Japanese club rugby after the 2019 World Cup.

He is almost certain to line up against the All Blacks in Perth in 12 days time, having become eligible as one of two overseas exemption slots available to coach Dave Rennie.

But the Australian rule severely restricting the number of overseas players in the Wallabies team is about to be savaged.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Rugby Australia will scrap the controversial Giteau Law, which allows only very experienced Wallabies to play for the test side when based overseas.

Samu Kerevi in action for the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

The rule has been watered down slightly in the last couple of years but RA chief Andy Marinos told the SMH that it would radically overhaul the eligibility criteria.

The SMH listed 88 foreign-based players, many of whom such as locks Rory Arnold and Will Skelton could significantly bolster the Wallaby side.

Marinos said: "I'm not saying we have to open the gate completely. But we have to be more specific in identifying where we need to bolster the team.

"We need to be able to choose from as broad a pool as possible. That's' all part of building a high-performance programme.

"In my view, the Giteau Law was brought in at a specific time in the calendar for a specific group at the 2015 World Cup.

"We are now working out what the eligibility piece looks like. It's not the whole answer. But it's a part of the holistic view."

The Giteau Law means an overseas-based player must have more than 60 tests and played seven season in Australia to be Wallaby-eligible.

Marika Koroibete, who has played 37 tests, is also heading Japan, whose financial clout has dramatically changed the player movement landscape in recent years.

Marinos said South Africa, where he was director of rugby, had been through the same situation.

"I'm not saying what worked in South Africa is the recipe for here. But we have to make sure we have the best players available to play week in, week out."