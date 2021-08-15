Bledisloe Cup rugby: Sonny Bill Williams gives glimpse behind the scenes with All Blacks

The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Video / Sky Sport

Sonny Bill Williams has shared a glimpse into what goes on behind closed doors in the lead in to an All Blacks test, noting the "noise" surrounding the team doesn't go unnoticed.

Ahead of the second Bledisloe Cup test, Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway appeared on Australian radio and suggested the aura had worn off when it came to the All Blacks.

While Wallabies coach Dave Rennie later clarified Kellaway was referring to his own position of never having played against the All Blacks until the opening Bledisloe Cup test, Williams said the comment would not have gone ignored by the All Blacks.

"There's nothing more dangerous than a wounded All Blacks team and we hear all that noise," Williams said on Stan Sport's post-game coverage of the second Bledisloe Cup test on Saturday.

All Black player Sam Whitelock runs onto the field during the rugby test match between the All Blacks and Australia played at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"We might try and say that we drown it out, we don't listen to it, but there's newspaper clippings that have been posted on the team wall, in the inner sanctum, that I can say are for motivation."

Whether or not they took offence to the comment made by Kellaway, the All Blacks dispatched the counterparts at Eden Park on Saturday night, claiming a 57-22 win to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year.

It was a tight and physical contest in the first half, with both sides playing a physical style of football and taking their opportunities when they came. The All Blacks led 21-15 at the break, and pushed on with the job in the second half and gaps began to appear in the Australian defence.

The All Blacks ran in eight tries to three on their way to posting their highest score against the Wallabies, which leaves Rennie with plenty of work to do as the sides are set to meet again in Perth in two weeks.