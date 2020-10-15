Bledisloe Cup rugby: How embracing culture has brought the Wallabies together

In recent years, the Wallabies have been a team divided. When Rugby Australia launched a review into the Wallabies' quarter-final exit at last year's World Cup, they found culture was one of the squad's major shortcomings.

Under Dave Rennie's rule, that is changing – and he's using the cultures of his players to help make it happen.

As a way to bring the team together, Rennie has them singing.

"There are a lot of boys who come from Pacific Island descent so I think one of the great things that Rennie has brought forward is the Fijians have shared a song for the team to learn and the Tongans have also shared a song for the team to learn, we're just waiting for a Samoan one to be learnt," Wallabies tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa said.

"I think those little times off the field, they've been great for us. The more we can connect off the field, the better it will be for us on the field. The more we can get to know each other is crucial heading into all these tough tests."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie before the 1st Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Alaalatoa said it was an initiative sprung on the team, but one that has been embraced by everyone involved in the group.

"We just had a team meeting and (Rennie) stood up and said one of the Tongan boys has a song for us," Alaalatoa recalled.

"I think he must've just tapped the boys on the shoulder quietly. No one really knew, but it's really good to see everyone enjoy the song and learn the song. It's just little ways to bring the team together and that's been great from the coaching staff.

"That's the best thing about it. When you see the non-Pacific Island boys get stuck into a song, really enjoying it, it's that genuine feel of wanting to connect. I think that's the best thing about it, and definitely a reason as to why our culture is growing."

The bond in the team was given two weeks to cultivate in quarantine on arrival to New Zealand, allowing, or forcing, the team to spend more time together.

Last week, Wallabies forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto said quarantining had been a blessing in disguise for the squad.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie during the 1st Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

"He's done really well in building the culture and getting the boys to understand different cultures because we all come from different places, we're such a multicultural group," he said.

"Maybe in the past we haven't really understood one another as well as we should have, so he's really worked hard in getting this group to bond and understand each other and make it a level playing field where everyone can speak up and grow and bounce off each other and learn from each other."