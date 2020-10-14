Bledisloe Cup rugby: Grant Fox defends All Blacks selections after Wallabies draw

All Blacks selector Grant Fox has defended Ian Foster's team selections after a disappointing draw against the Wallabies - and sent a message to the critics.

Eyebrows were raised around some of the selections in the All Blacks' first test of the year, with several players seemingly picked out of position in the backline.

Speaking on Sky Sport's The Breakdown, Fox explained the reasoning behind a few contentious calls in the starting side, including starting perhaps the best No 15 in Super Rugby this year in Jordie Barrett on the wing, and the decision not to move him to fullback to replace the injured Beauden Barrett, opting for Damian McKenzie instead.

"We thought of that but we wanted the course of least disruption," Fox said when asked by All Blacks great and The Breakdown co-host John Kirwan about considering playing players in their positions.

"It was towards the end of the week and Damian had trained well during the week. To put Jordie back [to fullback] and possibly put Caleb [Clarke] on and then put Damian on the bench, it's quite a reshuffle. And maybe move George [Bridge] wings from one side to the other.

"We just thought it was better to make one change only and leave it settled in that regard. And Damian trained well all week. So we didn't have a problem.

"It still offered us that two pivot situation that we liked. Beaudy played a lot of fullback for us last year and played very well and supported Richie incredibly well. That's where we wanted to go. Beaudy's injury took that out. But bear in mind we were playing Damian before he got injured at the World Cup anyway."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster (right) and selector Grant Fox. Photo / Photosport

Fox brushed off criticisms of the team selections, adding that the game wasn't lost (or drawn, in the case of last Sunday) because of the backs.

"There was some logic in what we were doing from our perspective. People can argue all they like in terms of whether they thought it was the right selection or if we got the right outcome, which we didn't because you judge by results.

"But at the end of the day, if you think that those selections were the difference in how the game panned out, people need to understand where the game is won and lost. It still hasn't changed in a 100 odd years has it? You've got to win the physical contest first. Because if you don't, it doesn't matter what you pick out back, it doesn't determine the outcome of the game."

When it comes to this weekend's team, Fox kept his cards close to his chest, saying it will be revealed in due time.

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies at Eden Park in the second Bledisloe Cup clash on Sunday at 4pm.