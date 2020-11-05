Bledisloe Cup rugby: Assessing Ian Foster's wholesale changes to All Blacks side to face Wallabies in Brisbane

How quickly the landscape has changed.

One month ago the knives were immediately out for the All Blacks following their lacklustre draw in Wellington.

Two tests on, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has the luxury of making 10 starting changes, including two positional switches in the backline, and thrusting a quartet of debutants in for the fourth successive dig at Dave Rennie's Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.

With the Bledisloe Cup locked away the All Blacks clearly feel now is the time to blood the bulk of their remaining rookies – Will Jordan, Cullen Grace, Asafo Aumua, Akira Ioane – while promoting other fringe prospects and giving the Barrett brothers, Beauden and Jordie, starts in their preferred positions of first five-eighth and fullback.

There's risk any time any team makes such sweeping changes, particularly at a venue in Suncorp Stadium where the All Blacks have won one of the past four tests. Flying in and out on game day is another unique challenge to deal with.

Change can leave combinations uncertain, hesitant, and individuals keen to impress are often guilty of overplaying their hand.

But after last week's record 45-3 victory in Sydney, Foster believes the best way to evoke similar dominance is to rest Dane Coles, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue and Caleb Clarke.

From scathing reviews to again marvelling at the All Blacks depth, perspective sure has rapidly altered.

"I'd quite like fluid and seamless," Foster said. "I know there's a number of changes but it's an immensely strong pack so our expectations are high for us to keep improving.

"When you look through the backline it's pretty strong too. This group is tasked with lifting our performance. You could argue that could be tough after the last test but, wow, what a great challenge for us.

"We have seen in the last couple of tests when we've put a couple of new boys on in the second half we've been guilty of making individual errors rather than system errors. With a number of changes we need to trust the players around us."

Of all the changes Ngani Laumape's first start at second-five since July, 2019, in Buenos Aires – after missing World Cup selection and returning from a broken forearm suffered while in peak form for the Hurricanes this year – adds a different dimension to the backline.

Ian Foster during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Laumape's direct power threatens to frequently bend and break the fragile Wallabies defence but Foster has implored him to keep it simple and embrace his emotions.

"When he gets pumped up that seems to be when he's at his best. He's really excited about this opportunity. He doesn't need to prove that he can do anything special. He just needs to run the lines, communicate and connect defensively with the other players around him and do that really well."

Akira Ioane's test debut at blindside flanker is reward for the admirable work he has put into his mental health over the past year and younger brother Rieko, after starting in Wellington at centre, returns to the left edge where he is a prolific finisher for the All Blacks. Sevu Reece, after sliding down the pecking order, gets his first chance of the year on the right edge.

Beauden Barrett's return to No 10 – for the first time last September prior to the World Cup – is yet another example of the vast options, versatility and internal competition the All Blacks are brewing.

"We always said we were keen to give Beauden an opportunity to go back into 10 because he's outstanding in that position and he deserves that right.

"I don't think anyone is locked in an All Blacks team. You've got to keep performing. Richie can sit back in the grandstand and be really satisfied with what he's done but the minute you get satisfied that's a bad omen of things to come. No one should feel safe, but he can be proud of what he's done. When he gets his opportunity in the next test our expectations, like them all, will keep ramping up."

Six changes to the Wallabies, with Rennie dropping rookie playmaker Noah Lolesio to the bench and starting Reece Hodge at first-five for the second time in his 42-test career, comes amid a very different backdrop to the All Blacks.

While one side seeks to keep the foot on the throat, the other attempts to dodge another beating on home soil.