Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks to leave some players at home next week

The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Video / Sky Sport

Some squad members will remain in New Zealand when the All Blacks depart for Perth next Sunday.

One day after securing the Bledisloe Cup with their commanding 57-22 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park, the All Blacks disbanded to spend a week with their families before departing for potentially three months away from home.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster revealed some players, including injured front rowers Joe Moody, Ofa Tuungafasi and Dane Coles, as well as captain Sam Cane, will stay at home and make their comebacks in the NPC before eventually joining the team in Western Australia.

Other squad members such as Waikato midfielder Quinn Tupaea, Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua and Taranaki lock Tupou Vaa'i were released to play for their NPC teams today.

Other than his injured contingent Foster hinted others may join the team after the next match against the Wallabies on August 28, depending on players' personal circumstances, but none have opted out of the tour.

"We'll probably leave a few behind next Sunday," Foster said. "There might be another one or two that need to play the next couple of weeks so rather than have a really big squad all the time we thought we might gradually ease in five, six or seven players over the next few weeks.

"That makes sense when you look at the likes of Joe Moody, Ofa out with injury and Dane Coles' calf so there's a few things like that we're working through.

"The goal is if we're going to be away for a long time maybe going over with a few less and then add as we go along. That's a certain degree of compromise but it seems to make sense.

"If the season looks the way it is there's going to be a great injection of energy in the next five or six weeks so that's a positive and then we've got a few family situations we're working through now."

Dane Coles (right) will be one of the players who doesn't initially travel with the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie indicated after his team's defeat on Saturday night that he was planning to be based in Perth for the next seven weeks - essentially suggesting the Rugby Championship tournament will be held entirely there.

New Zealand Rugby has already moved two home tests against the Pumas to Australia and unless the transtasman bubble miraculously opens in the next month - a faint prospect as Covid cases in New South Wales surge - they will be forced to play two tests against the Springboks, including the 100th scheduled for Dunedin, on Australian soil too.

Despite the All Blacks departing in less than a week details for the remainder of Rugby Championship tournament are yet to be confirmed by tournament organisers but Foster is clearly planning to set up camp in Perth for some time.

"At this stage, yes," Foster said of his expectation the Rugby Championship will be staged in Perth. "Nothing has been confirmed so clearly that's a Sanzaar issue."

The All Blacks squad have all received their first Covid-19 vaccinations and are due for their second dose on Thursday, opening the possibility they may be granted some leeway to isolate at home before embarking on their five-match end of year tour from mid-October.

With only a limited number of people set to trial home isolation from October, however, this avenue seems unlikely.

"Our No 1 priority would be to be in a state that meant if borders did change - and we were in a state that didn't have Covid and we'd been double jabbed - then maybe that increases our chances of coming home and that'd be great," Foster said.

Asked about the logistical challenges confronting the All Blacks, among other issues Foster highlighted the difficulties of replacing injured players while the bubble remains closed.

"It's been a big old time. It's the same talking to the Wallabies - they're dealing with the same uncertainty and there's a lot of stress that goes around that and it takes a lot of toll on people. The next six or seven days there will be a lot going on behind the scenes, but it's vital you use your down periods well.

"It's tough because you've got this massive passion to wear the black jersey and we all know there's a job to do so the team is going. The individuals within that have a whole lot of different needs so you can't brushstroke it and say 'you have to be there', you've got to work through those things."