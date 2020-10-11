Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks host Wallabies post-match to celebrate Michael Hooper's 100th cap

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper receiving a bottle of wine from All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Twitter

The All Blacks have shown that what happens on the field, can stay on the field.

Despite drawing a tough first Bledisloe Cup Test match 16-all against the Wallabies, the All Blacks were quick to host their opponents in Wellington and celebrate Australia captain Michael Hooper's 100th cap yesterday.

A video of the locker room celebration was posted by the Wallabies on Twitter with the captain "What it's all about. Thanks @allblacks".

In the video, All Blacks captain Sam Cane made a short speech and presented Hooper with a bottle of wine.

"On behalf of us, we want to congratulate you on your hundy and we've got a bottle of New Zealand's best red wine, not sure where it's from but it's one of the greats so enjoy it when you get the chance," Cane said.

Hooper thanked the All Blacks before teasing next week's second test in Auckland.

"Every time we play you blokes it's on, it's on from word go and thank you for inviting us in here, it's the other stuff in rugby that's quite special too. Thanks to all the boys and see you next week in Auckland."

Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he'd "bitterly disappointed" with the drawn match but he refused to blame the result on Rieko Ioane dropping the ball over the line or the decision not to take a dropped kick in the dramatic final stages.

"It would have been useful - he's feeling really frustrated, that's one of those little lessons players have to go through," Foster of Ioane who was promoted on form ahead of Anton Lienert-Brown. "He had a reasonably strong game apart from that. When you get sloppy in those moments it can come back and bite you.

"He's okay. Part of international rugby is you make an error and you move on. He's a confident young man and he's got to learn from that one thing but he can also focus on a whole lot of good things he did too.

"We had a chance to win the game in the last 10 minutes and weren't good enough. You don't dwell on errors in test matches. There were errors before and after that. No doubt it would have been nice, but it's not the reason we drew the game.

"At the end of the day we ended up with a draw which is bitterly disappointing for an All Blacks side but it's a start and we've got a pretty good marker of where we're at right now."