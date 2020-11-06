Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks eye Wallaby Reece Hodge in final match

The All Blacks have locked a Wallaby in their sights for Bledisloe four.

Gearing up to play the final Bledisloe Cup match against Australia in Brisbane tomorrow, head coach Ian Foster suggested they'll target playmaker Reece Hodge.

It comes a week after the Wallabies sent a warning to All Blacks rookie sensation Caleb Clarke following his stellar debut at Eden Park.

Wallabies youngster Filipo Daugunu was one who said he "couldn't wait to hit him" before the tactic backfired and Daugunu got sent off the field with a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Clarke in Sydney.

In just his second start at five-eighth in 42 Tests, Hodge's only other outing at No.10 came in 2017 against Japan in Yokohama where the 26-year-old successfully converted all nine tries to help secure the Wallaby's victory.

Reece Hodge. Photo / Photosport

Foster said he believes Hodge's selection was strategic and designed to improve their kicking game.

"He's (Hodge) shown skills in the past at 10 but it's going to be another thing to go into a big Test like this and it's something that we're going to ask a few questions of," Foster said.

"They were criticised a bit with their kicking game last week so he won't be short of that skill-set; he's got a big kick on him.

"When you look at the 10, 12, 13 combination they are really trying to shore that space up defensively."

The Wallabies have suffered a couple injury blows to their side including that of veteran Matt Toomua and James O'Connor, both who will miss out on tomorrow night's match.

Foster believes Hodge will be used to fill the gap.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

"They may have lost their decision-maker in Toomua so they've probably gone with a lot more direct running and a lot more of a power game through the midfield," he said.

"Hodge is more of an old head and they will use his experience to guide the team around."

Meanwhile, four new players are set to make their All Blacks test debut in Brisbane.

In an eagerly-awaited test debut, loose forward Akira Ioane, who first pulled on the black jersey in a non-test on the All Blacks' 2017 Northern Hemisphere tour, will start at No 6.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, who also played two non-tests on the same tour, is also set to make his debut from the bench alongside two 2020 All Blacks, 20-year-old loose forward Cullen Grace and 22-year-old outside back Will Jordan.

Samuel Whitelock will make his 100th test start for New Zealand in his 120th test, becoming just the fifth player to notch a century of test starts for the All Blacks.