Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Black prop Ofa Tuungafasi given red card in Wallabies clash

Prop Ofa Tuungafasi has become the fifth All Black to be sent off in a test match following a tackle which contacted the head in the fourth Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane.

The incident occurred in the 23rd minute when Tuungafasi hit Wallabies player Tom Wright in the jaw with his shoulder.

Referee Nic Berry said the tackle was enough for a red card.

"The initial point on contact from what I seeing here is on his chin. For me I don't think there's a significant drop to the body of the ball carrier," Berry said to TMO Mike Fraser.

"Based on those factors it's a direct contact to the chin and there's no mitigating factors so it's going to be a red card against black three."

Cyril Brownlie, Colin Meads, Sonny Bill Williams and Scott Barrett are the only previous All Blacks to be sent off.

Newstalk ZB commentator Elliott Smith called the decision "Ridiculous, frankly".

Sky commentator and former All Black Justin Marshall also disagreed with the call.

"I can't agree with that. Having played the game and understanding the contact areas and how there is that tiny microsecond intent and contact," he said.

"The intent was never to hit him there from what I saw. I certainly feel the player carrying the ball, Tom Wright, didn't help the situation."

"A slight error in judgement. Nothing more than a penalty." Marshall said.

Lachlan Swinton is sent off in his test debut. Photo /Sky Sport

An even worse tackle saw Wallabies flanker Lachlan Swinton get his marching orders six minutes before halftime to force the home side down to 14 men.

Swinton hit All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock with a shoulder to the head and was sent from the field on his debut.

It's just the 24th time in test rugby that multiple players have been sent off in a game.

Australia were then left with 13 men when winger Marika Koroibete was yellow carded for a repeat infringement after the Wallabies were warned by Berry for multiple penalties while defending on their line.

Twitter reaction was mixed when Tuungafasi left the field.

I don’t think that red card was necessary but Ofa was very graceful even if it was undeserved 😭😭😭😭 yellow maybe, but I feel like it was unintentional 😭 — Michael Jones (@classicjonesynz) November 7, 2020

I don’t agree with either red card . And I understand the laws — Ric Salizzo (@ricsalizzo) November 7, 2020

Yep no issues with those red card decisions. — Patrick McKendry (@patmck6) November 7, 2020

Honestly. The law is clear.



An All Black would have to pull a gun for Marshy to call foul play. — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) November 7, 2020

The amount of people calling these cards ‘soft’ who would never have the ability to play pro rugby for a living...



It’s okay for referees to protect people’s livelihoods/brains while still letting superior athletes entertain you, sitting on your ass, drinking beers. — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) November 7, 2020

That has to be the worst call I've ever seen my goodness — Blanco (@TamHording) November 7, 2020