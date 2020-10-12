Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: A dummies guide to the Wallabies' Eden Park hoodoo against the All Blacks - 34 years without a win

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper dejected after losing to the All Blacks at Eden Park in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Cameron McMillan
Deputy head of sport, NZME

In case you didn't know, the Wallabies haven't beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986 - a stretch of 19 tests. And they meet at the ground again on Sunday.

Their inability to

