Blazin’ master set to light up big night of group racing at Cambridge

Blazin’ Master is the favourite for the New Zealand Derby on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

Premier racing returns to Cambridge Raceway on Thursday, where four Group races, headed by last season’s deferred New Zealand Derby, will be decided.

Five extremely competitive 457m heats contested last Thursday sees a strong field being assembled for the Group 1 $50,000 NZ Derby final.

The nation’s leading conditioner Lisa Cole qualified three contenders, including the $2.50 TAB Final Field favourite Blazin’ Master, who delivered the 25.52 quickest heat time, which included his smart 18.67 second sectional, and he is seeking to add another NZ Derby title for the Cole team.

The only Australian-bred finalist in the field led his heat rivals throughout and obviously he will be tough to head off if he adopts those same pace-making tactics here.

“He’s a very quick greyhound who races good on these big tracks. He deserves a big race win and he’s more than capable of winning this race,” confirmed Brendon Cole.

Kennelmate Big Time Bruiser ($26) raced handy to the pace in his heat when chasing home Know Speed, 3.25 lengths behind him.

“He’s an improved dog who showed he’s up to this class in his heat. In saying that, he must begin quickly owing to the pace drawn inside him,” suggested Cole.

Space Tron ($6) owns a strong finish and his effort for his heat head second to Alpha Rambo demonstrated his power-packed finish.

“He races good up there and he is strong enough to out-finish the others, especially if he can get himself into a handy early possie,” said Cole.

Leading strike-rate trainer Karen Walsh has previously mentored NZ Derby winners and her charge in this edition is Thrilling Wyatt ($2.70), who is quickly compiling a tidy racing record. He secures the ace-trap draw following his easy pace-making 25.70 heat win from the eight-trap.

“I was very happy with his heat run and really pleased with the way he ran it. I think his draw will be okay for him, as he tends to run a straight line. He’s all good to go,” advised Walsh.

Local trainer Sean Codlin has travelled extensively to contest Group races. He is delighted in only being required to drive just down the road for a change with his contender, the 25.69 heat winner Sweet Angelo ($10).

Sweet Angelo posted the quickest heat first sectional (5.83), and his trainer is confident about his charge improving from that assignment.

“He’s a very quick dog who didn’t have the ideal preparation for this race. He sprained a wrist back in June and had the one trial, which brought him on heading into this. He does have ruthless early sectionals.

“You only get one crack at a NZ Derby and yes, even though it’s a throw at the stumps, I do consider him as a definite contender.

“I don’t mind his draw (four) as it’s all about the jump. He needs to begin quickly and if doing so, he can put a hole in them early. He has come through his heat wonderfully well, and I rate him right up there with Sweet Potential,” advised Codlin.

Garry Cleeve has previously departed Cambridge with a NZ Derby winner on board, and he will be hoping to do likewise this time around with his 25.71 heat winner Know Speed ($7.50).

He has come through recent racing solidly after enduring earlier career issues. Exiting from trap-two can greatly assist his claims in this event, and he did record the fastest run home sectional (6.82).

Alpha Rambo No 1 in New Zealand Derby heat

Marcie Flipp produced her charge Alpha Rambo ($18) to light up the track when he set up a torrid early pace, then he gamely held on for his bold 25.58 track debut heat win. He has no option but to deploy to same on-the-pace tactics from his tricky five-trap draw.

Completing the drawn field is the Craig Roberts-prepared Adobe Kid. He was gallant in the manner that he chased home Sweet Angelo, when winding up a length astern of him. He has no option but to step away smartly from the eight-trap if his mentor is going to add to his previous NZ Derby training victories.

$20,000 Lois Henley Memorial

Federal Infrared will start a short-priced favourite in the Group 2 Lois Henley Memorial.

Lisa Cole-trained runners stylishly won both of last week’s 457m heats for this Group 2 event which remembers the long-time local and national administrator Lois Henley.

Federal Infrared blazed through her heat assignment, returning the meet best 25.39 457m clock. She is in outstanding current form, as seen by her slick recent race times, hence the reason for her short TAB $1.40 Final Field quote.

“Her early pace and high cruising speed makes it hard for others to pick her up. Yes, I expect her to be too quick for her rivals, with her draw (five) being the only slight worry we have about her,” advised Brendon Cole.

Big Time Noise ($6.50) finished over the top of Mrs Chinn to nail her 25.73 heat win, while her kennelmate Big Time Tactics ($13) kicked on solidly when she closed to within 3.25 lengths of her kennelmate when securing second.

“Big Time Noise is a versatile greyhound who has run some quick Palmerston 457m times. She can nab some of this. Big Time Tactics is a likely improver following her first run up there last week. Her draw (one) brings her right in to contention,” commented Cole.

Completing the Cole kennel representation in this final is Big Time Ness ($18), who was involved in the chase after the freewheeling Federal Infrared when delivering her 8.25 length heat third.

“She is strong enough to mix it up in this field; however, she must break quickly from out there (eight),” said Cole.

Sweet Potential ($9) has been a consistent chaser against strong opposition for her mentor Sean Codlin. She was game when leading home the vain chase behind Federal Infrared, finishing 6.75 lengths behind her.

“It’s all about the jump for her, as she hasn’t been doing so since she returned to Cambridge. Her run home on the one-turn tracks has been strong after getting back early, then storming home. I’m looking for a cleaner beginning from her,” stated Codlin.

Mrs Chinn ($8.50) has been a versatile chaser over various race distances for her conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey. She owns an Addington Group 1 520m title and she has drawn to make her presence felt from her kind trap-two draw.

The warm race favourite and the Craig Roberts-trained Quintessa Bale ($13) are the only Australian-bred finalists contesting this event. She has been competitively matching her paws at the elite level for a while now and she’s likely to have benefited from her track debut heat fourth.

Rounding out the field is the Rob Roper-prepared Hunter Jill ($31). She handled her toughest career test with aplomb when claiming her place in this field with her 5.5 length heat fourth behind Big Time Noise.

$20,000 Teressa McDonald Memorial Cup

Big Time Epic ($3.80) has an abundance of early pace and she must use that asset in this 747m Group 2 staying event, just like she did when she delivered her freewheeling last start 38.42 650m win at this venue.

“It will be a case of her using her pace from the traps, building a margin over the others, and then kicking on during the run home. Yes, she’s capable of achieving that,” advised Brendon Cole.

Thrilling Rogue ($6) has been a competitive and proven stayer for a long time for his conditioner Karen Walsh. He didn’t receive any favours in his last Cambridge 650m outing, but he is likely to appreciate his improved trap-one draw for this event.

“I haven’t been able to get hard recent racing into him, therefore I feel he’s probably a little bit underdone going into this 747m race. He has been working along nicely, although being an older dog now, he has lost some of his early pace.

“He likes the inside, so his draw should help, although he doesn’t want others racing around him,” said Walsh.

The Dave and Jean Fahey-prepared Centurion (44.80) has been producing quality staying efforts for a long time. He can be forgiven his recent Addington misses, as his staying attributes are undeniable.

Garry Cleeve requires no introductions about his ability to prepare staying greyhounds. Know Effort ($6) will represent him in this event. He suffered from traffic issues when he made his track debut over 650m here two weeks ago, and the 747m journey here will be more to his liking.

Craig Roberts is returning to Cambridge with his pair of proven stayers Rohan Bale ($7.50) and Raja Bale ($10). Rohan Bale won his only previous 747m (42.70) at this venue back in January when he led home the great stayer Know Keeper. His recent Addington 645m races has been sound.

Raja Bale was a strong 38.39 Addington 645m winner two races ago. He is adept at racing over the longer distances, as seen by his bold 779m Duke Of Edinburgh Silver Collar second placing. He can be expected to enjoy racing over 747m here.

Auckland trainer Rob Roper isn’t overly rapt with his stayer Trenzalore ($9) drawing out in trap eight. He was sighted making up plenty of real estate along the rail for his last start 650m three-length second behind race rival here Big Time Epic.

“Yes, he’s on the wrong side of the track. It will be interesting going into the first turn. He generally works it out, finding the rail at some stage and he will stay there.

“I’m really happy with him – he’s ready to go; however, he needs a bit of luck and some clear racing air,” confirmed Roper.

Adding real interest into this field is the presence of Opawa Dallas ($8), who is a litter sister to the brave Australian Nationals Distance fifth place-getter Opawa Louise. Kelly Lincoln-Papuni travels her north for her track debut race in this event, after delivering a competitive series of bold Manawatu 660m races.

$20,000 Angus Weight Memorial Sprint

Four competitive 375m sprint heats sorted out the field for the speed merchants who contest this Group 2 dash, which acknowledges the valued input that Angus Wright gave to the Waikato GRC over numerous years.

Levi Bale is a lethal sprinter for Canterbury conditioner Craig Roberts. He displayed that in his heat, when despite moving away from the rail from his one-trap draw, he used his strength to kick away from his heat rivals for his 21.04 win, the quickest of the heats. A similar sprint is expected from the warm TAB $1.80 Final Field favourite again from the same draw.

Big Time Sonic ($6) used his pace to push forward during the initial rush for positions to sprint away for his bold 21.23 heat win for Lisa Cole.

“He can jump onto the pace, which is what he must do from his draw (six). If does so, then he’ll be right in the mix during the run home,” stated Brendon Cole.

Kennelmate Eytukan ($21) finished resolutely when chasing home Levi Bale for his 3.75 length heat second to him. He will be sighted wearing the pink racing vest in this dash, which he has previously carried to four placings from as many occasions.

“He wants the rail, therefore drawing out there makes his task harder. In saying that, he can capitalise on any trouble the inside drawn dogs might find,” said Cole.

Sweet Parker ($7) punched forward during the early rush to take up the pace-making role in his heat. He extended stylishly during the run home to land his tidy 21.21 heat win for his conditioner Sean Codlin.

“I’m okay with his draw (five), as he tends to go up the track a bit. Obviously, he must use the usual tactics of jumping and running. He has definitely strengthened up with racing down there, running through the line stronger,” advised Codlin, who added, “Win, lose or draw, I’m happy turning up with three runners in three Group race finals.”

Let Love Rule ($8) was impressive in the manner that he resumed from a three-month spell to produce his quick 21.06 heat win for the northern based training sisters Lisa and Tracey Craik. He is a likely improver from last week, which makes him a serious overall contender for the honours in this dash.

Zipping Dixie ($6.50) has been a competitive northern Glennis Farrell-trained sprinter for quite a while. It was another solid sprint she delivered in her heat when finishing 2.75 lengths behind Let Love Rule, after she dead-heated for the win in 21.18 in her prior 375m sprint. She holds sound postrace podium claims from her trap two draw.

Master Aramis ($12) treks up north from the Tony Hart and Dylan Voyce Canterbury training base. He delivered a bold track debut heat second behind Sweet Parker and he certainly adds to the overall puzzle that this even field presents.

Northern conditioner Hayley Mullane will be delighted in qualifying her charge Highview Toby ($26) for this final. He takes his place in this dash courtesy of his 2.5 length heat second to Big Time Sonic. He must break quickly from his seven-trap draw.

And there’s more on offer aside from the four Group race finals on the card during the evening of high class chasing action, as the other eight-events are just as compelling, offering competitive, even looking line-ups.