As far as the Black Ferns’ priorities go for this weekend’s test against the Wallaroos, perfection is not high on that list.

When the sides run out onto the turf in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, the Black Ferns will instead look to add another layer to the foundations they are building with an eye toward the 2025 World Cup.

The side made a strong start to their new era during the Pacific Four tournament earlier in the year, scoring 141 points through three tests, winning all three matches and being put under pressure in different ways.

However, they have not played a test since July 15 and with the inaugural WXV 1 tournament on the horizon and while they have had a two-week preparation window to prepare for this weekend, Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said it was part of a bigger picture.

“I think our ladies had a really good Farah Palmer Cup. They worked really hard physically and have done well for their FPC teams, so we’re certainly not going back to zero again,” Bunting said.

“But we’re not just about this Laurie O’Reilly Cup or WXV, we’re looking a little further ahead. We’re trying to build some foundations around our game that we’re going to build on. There’s no expectations for perfection this week. We really just want effort and intent and play the game that our ladies love to play.”

Lock Charmaine Smith will make her first appearance for the team since 2019 for the match, starting alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos. It’s a remarkable comeback for the 32-year-old after being forced to retire on medical grounds due to a neck injury in 2020. She was clear to make a return in 2022 and has earned her spot back at the top level.

With incumbent fullback Renee Holmes unavailable due to a shoulder injury, Patricia Maliepo will make her first start of the year, while Chryss Viliko, Layla Sae and Martha Mataele are all in line to make their Black Ferns debuts from the bench.

Bunting said the current squad was rewarding form and that when it came to trying to figure out who their first-choice XV was, that was still a work in progress.

“There are some ladies working really hard, there’s some depth coming around the country with some new talent coming through, and we’ve still got a bit of time. But at the moment, some of these ladies are going really well, some it’s their first test match or only their second or third, so we’re in the early stages. There’s still some water to go under the bridge,” Bunting said.

“We’re two years away and these ladies have really stood out. We’ve picked on form through FPC and what we’ve seen this year, so the ones who are getting opportunities, it’s not just ‘we’ll give you a chance because we want to build depth’, they’ve played really well, worked really hard and we’ve seen real growth. To have that many ladies earn their spot this year is impressive.”

Black Ferns: Patricia Maliepo, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Layla Sae, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Martha Mataele.

