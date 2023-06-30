Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Black Ferns v Wallaroos: Sylvia Brunt shows signs of star power in 50-0 victory

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Sylvia Brunt scored two tries in a player of the game performance in the Black Ferns' 50-0 win over the Wallaroos. Photo / Getty Images

Sylvia Brunt scored two tries in a player of the game performance in the Black Ferns' 50-0 win over the Wallaroos. Photo / Getty Images

Fleet-footed and explosive, Sylvia Brunt announced herself at the expense of the Wallaroos.

Making her debut for the Black Ferns in 2022 at just 18 years old, Brunt got a taste of the test environment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport