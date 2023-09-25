Ariana Bayler is back in the Black Ferns side after missing the first squad of the season. Photo / Photosport

After basking in the glow of the Black Ferns’ triumphs of 2023, Ariana Bayler’s return to the top level has been a slow and drawn-out process.

The young halfback was in a prime position for more meaningful minutes in the black jersey this year following the retirement of incumbent No 9 Kendra Cocksedge at the end of last year.

However, injuries disrupted the start of her season and she was not included when new head coach Allan Bunting named the squad tasked with representing the Black Ferns in the Pacific Four series in late June and early July.

“It was just around like just needing a bit more time and getting back to my game fitness after a few injuries. It’s always hard to hear but it was all above board of what I was seeing in myself too,” Bayler said of the discussions she had with the incoming Black Ferns coaches as to why she wasn’t in the squad.

“It’s always gutting not making the side, but I think it was just a bit of motivation just to go out there and play FPC [Farah Palmer Cup], enjoy it and just play my game and [show] why I was selected in the first place for the World Cup.

Injuries are nothing new for Bayler, who has fought her way back from three ACL ruptures since 2015, but it was a setback.

It was not knee injuries this time around, but a niggling Achilles issue that troubled her.

“No knee injuries, thank God,” Bayler laughed. “No, it was just a bit of Achilles issues and that kind of thing. I just wasn’t quite at my full fitness, but I’m glad to be back with no Achilles issues.”

After a solid campaign in the Farah Palmer Cup with Waikato during which she flashed her abilities as a goal kicker on top of what she brings to the role at halfback, Bayler has added reinforcements to the national team’s set up for some big tests ahead.

Bayler is one of three halfbacks in the Black Ferns’ squad for the second Laurie O’Reilly Cup test against Australia on Saturday and the WXV 1 tournament against England, France and Wales later in the year, joining Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Iritana Hohaia.

After Marino-Tauhinu and Hohaia shared the role through the Pacific Four tournament, it remains to be seen how Bayler will be added into that mix.

It’s all part of the process of figuring out how best to utilise the squad for the new coaching team, who have been consistent in their messaging around the importance of building towards the next World Cup in England in 2025.

With Saturday’s clash against the Wallaroos in Hamilton being their first on home soil since hoisting the World Cup trophy in Auckland last November, assistant coach Mike Delany stressed the importance of starting their upcoming stretch in the right way.

“First and foremost for us is making sure we really nail this game against the Wallaroos in Hamilton,” Delany said.

“It’s a big occasion, we haven’t played at home in a while in front of our family, friends and supporters, so that’s a big rock for us to concentrate on at the moment.”