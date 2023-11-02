Alana Bremner returns for the Black Ferns against England in the only change to their starting side. Photo / Photosport

Alana Bremner returns for the Black Ferns against England in the only change to their starting side. Photo / Photosport

Year one of Allan Bunting’s tenure at the helm of the Black Ferns has been one of building.

Over the last two weeks, the side have been able to test their progress against sides from the Six Nations, losing to France before decimating Wales.

The Black Ferns play England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night in the final game of the inaugural WXV 1 tournament. The winner likely ends the tournament with the trophy in their hands.

It’s the first time the two sides have met since the Black Ferns triumphed in last year’s World Cup final, and while Bunting and his coaching staff have looked back at what England have done in the time since, he said it was a good opportunity for the New Zealand side to show their identity.

“It’s about us and really finding our identity and the strengths that we bring,” Bunting said.

“We pick players based on the strengths that we see without coaching most of the time, on these wonderful gifts that they have, and I think the last thing England will want to see is that coming to life, so our focus is on unleashing that.”

Both teams come into the match having displayed plenty of their weapons in the last couple of weeks. The Black Ferns continue to cause problems for teams with ball in hand, while their scrummaging and discipline have worked in their favour.

It has been a similar case for England, who have overwhelmed Australia and Canada to be the only unbeaten team in the tournament heading into the final round.

However, throughout the week, the majority of the talk around England’s threats has been about their rolling maul. It’s no secret that the English are well versed in that particular art, but it is one that teams know they need to prepare for.

“I don’t think we want to give away too much do we?” Bunting said of his side’s preparation on how to counter the England drive. “Backwards flips, handstands, a kick here and there. No, we’ve got some things that we’ve been working really hard at, but we don’t want that to be our whole focus.

“To not get down there is the first thing, but if we do it’s not the end. We want to deflate that. We did that at the World Cup at the biggest moment, so for me it’s a really exciting challenge for us.”

Rolling mauls are an area of contention in the game, however Bunting played a straight bat when asked for his thoughts on the tactic.

“Well, it works, doesn’t it? At the end of the day, it’s about who’s ahead on the scoreboard. You’ve got to give a lot of credit there – they’re pretty good at it aren’t they?”

Bunting has made just one change to the side for this weekend’s clash, with Alana Bremner returning on the blindside in place of Layla Sae, who reverts to the bench after an impressive outing against Wales last weekend.

Bremner will be one of 11 players in the Black Ferns’ match day 23 who featured in the World Cup final last year, while another four were part of the World Cup-winning squad.

“Layla did well. That was her second test match and she was physical. She’ll come off the bench and bring that again,” Bunting said.

“Alana is an awesome part of our leadership group. She has some real input in our lineouts and some other stuff around the field, and leadership off the field. It’ll be good to bring that experience back in for this game, and she’s played England before.”

Black Ferns v England

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Saturday 7pm.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Mererangi Paul, Ruahei Demant, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.