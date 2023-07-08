Lucy Jenkins fends off now-Black Ferns teammate Katelyn Vahaakolo during the Super Rugby Aupiki season. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Jenkins is set to be unleashed at test level when the Black Ferns meet Canada in Ottawa on Sunday morning, but the young loose forward’s selection has come with a surprise.

The Super Rugby Aupiki season’s most valuable player will make her first appearance for the national side off the bench this weekend, named in place of Joanah Ngan-Woo.

It leaves Allan Bunting’s side without a primary lock on the bench for what shapes up as their toughest test of the Pacific Four tournament, with Ngan-Woo and starters Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Chelsea Bremner the only locks in the squad.

Despite being named in the No 19 jersey, Jenkins won’t be expected to provide cover for the second row.

“I can’t say that thought really went through my head,” Jenkins said. “I’d expect Alana [Bremner] to play lock but honestly, I’d take on the challenge.”

Bunting noted there were a few players in the squad he would back to be able to shift up to play in the second row, but confirmed Bremner, who will start at blindside flanker, will be the likely option to take on any necessary backup minutes there, though Roos and Chelsea Bremner are both capable of playing the full 80 minutes if required.

It’s not an unfamiliar position for Bremner, having switched between lock and loose forward throughout her career.

Black Ferns blindside flanker Alana Bremner will shift to lock if required. Photo / Photosport

That flexibility has allowed Bunting to give another player in his squad a chance to experience the test environment after six players made their debuts last weekend. There were no injury concerns for Ngan-Woo, who missed selection for the game against Canada as Bunting looks to rotate his squad. It was the same case for prop Krystal Murray. Both Murray and Ngan-Woo appeared off the bench in last week’s 50-0 win over the Wallaroos in Brisbane.

“It’s more that we’ve got three tests and it’s a bit of squad rotation; a chance for other players to play and you’ll probably see a little bit more of them later,” Bunting said of the pair missing out on a spot in this weekend’s squad.

The front row has undergone a full rotation in the starting side, with Phillipa Love and Amy Rule in the starting prop roles and Luka Connor at hooker. Last week’s starters Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale and Georgia Ponsonby have all shifted to the bench.

It will be a case of the two top sides clashing when the Black Ferns and Canada meet, both putting up 50 points in their opening games of the Pacific Four tournament.

But while the Black Ferns are coming off that impressive performance of little over a week ago, Canada have not played since demolishing the United States 50-17 in Spain at the start of April.

Bunting said the team are looking forward to the challenge Canada presented.

“Canada is a well-organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup. We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend but continue to play with freedom.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (cc), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Kendra Reynolds, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Kelsey Teneti.