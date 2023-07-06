Amy Rule returns to the starting side for this weekend's Black Ferns clash against Canada. Photo / Photosport

Allan Bunting has named a settled Black Ferns squad for this weekend’s clash against Canada with just three changes to the starting side that walloped the Wallaroos last week.

Bunting has rotated the front row in his second test in charge, with Phillipa Love and Amy Rule in the starting prop roles and Luka Connor at hooker. Last week’s starter Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale and Georgia Ponsonby have all shifted to the bench.

The only other change in the squad sees loose forward Lucy Jenkins in line for her Black Ferns debut after a strong Super Rugby Aupiki campaign for Matatū, being named on the bench in place of Joanah Ngan-Woo.

“Lucy was a dominant player during Sky Super Rugby Aupiki,” Bunting said of Jenkins. “She is a very driven individual and has a well-rounded skill set. After taking a bit of time off through sickness, she has come back in and continued to impress in our environment. Lucy has a bright future ahead of her and we are excited to see her play and enjoy this very special moment.”

It will be a clash of the two top sides when the Black Ferns and Canada meet in Ottawa on Sunday morning, both putting up 50 points in their respective opening games of the Pacific Four tournament.

But while the Black Ferns are coming off that impressive performance last week, Canada have not played since demolishing the United States 50-17 in Spain at the start of April.

Bunting said that the team are looking forward to the challenge Canada present.

“Canada is a well-organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup. We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend but continue to play with freedom.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (cc), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Kendra Reynolds, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Kelsey Teneti.