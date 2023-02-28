The Black Ferns will return to the field in June. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have a rough idea of when they will be back in action, with the side set to kick off their defence of the Pacific Four title in June.

The side will be heading across the Tasman to meet Australia in their first game of the series, with a specific date yet to be confirmed.

It will be the beginning of a new era for the Black Ferns after their dramatic rise in 2022 that culminated in them lifting the World Cup under the watchful eye of Wayne Smith, who left his post at the end of the tournament. Allan Bunting was named as Smith’s successor last month.

The series, which also features Canada and USA, has been scheduled to take place over three windows, with Canada and USA meeting in Spain on April 2 (NZ time), before tests in June and July. Only the first test between Canada and USA has a confirmed date

The tournament acts as one of the principal qualification routes for the top two tiers of WXV; a new three-tier annual global women’s international 15s competition. The top three placed teams will qualify for WXV 1, and the fourth-placed team will take part in WXV 2.

“The Pacific Four Series continues to provide more consistent, annual international playing opportunities for Australia, USA, Canada and New Zealand,” World Rugby head of women’s competitions Alison Hughes said.

“We have worked closely and collaboratively with competing nations and host unions to optimise the existing women’s international and domestic calendar for this year’s Pacific Four Series. With a significant number of USA and Canada players based in Europe, playing round one of the Pacific Four Series 2023 in April takes advantage of the extended break these players would have faced while the domestic competitions in England and France pause for the Women’s Six Nations. We are delighted to be bringing the Pacific Four Series to new territories, including Spain in Madrid and hosting the final two rounds in Canada.”



