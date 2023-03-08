Niall Guthrie in action during the Hamilton Sevens. Photo / Getty

Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Guthrie is set to switch codes and make a move across the Tasman.

Guthrie, who has helped New Zealand win four of five tournaments this year to lead the World Series standings, has reportedly agreed to join the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW.

The 34-year-old didn’t need to look far for advice about the switch — older brother Sonny Bill Williams excelled in both league and rugby throughout his career.

And former sevens teammate Gayle Broughton also made the move to league last year, helping the Parramatta Eels reach the grand final while being voted rookie of the year by her NRLW peers.

Guthrie has the pedigree to make a similar impact. She has been a mainstay in the New Zealand sevens side since making her debut in 2015, racking up 43 tries in 159 appearances.

Generally utilised in the centres or forward pack, Guthrie was part of the silver medal-winning side at the 2016 Olympics, while also claiming gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and picking up bronze four years later.

She also captained her country in touch rugby and won silver at the 2011 World Cup, developing the footwork and handling abilities that made her an attractive proposition for the Titans.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that, although the NRLW contract window was yet to open ahead of the new season, Guthrie had agreed terms with the Gold Coast club in an expanded 10-team competition.

The Titans finished third in the inaugural NRLW campaign but picked up the wooden spoon in the most recent season, winning one of five games.

But the appeals of the move are understandable for Guthrie, with the NRLW the only avenue of payment for Kiwi rugby players outside of New Zealand.

With shorter seasons and contracts currently allowing athletes to easily switch back to rugby, Guthrie may not be the last to take her talents to league.