The Black Ferns Sevens won the Toulouse event for the sixth title of the sevens World Series. Photo/KLC fotos for World Rugby

The Black Ferns Sevens won the Toulouse event for the sixth title of the sevens World Series. Photo/KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand won both the women’s and men’s titles at the Toulouse Sevens in dramatic circumstances to cap off the perfect weekend where they were also crowned World Series champions.

The Black Ferns Sevens came back from 14-0 down after five minutes to beat the USA 19-14 for their 36th straight win and sixth title of the season.

Stacey Waaka was crowned player of the final after scoring the final two tries to seal victory.

In the men’s final, the All Blacks Sevens scored the winner in extra-time to defeat Argentina. Roderick Solo crossed over to secure the 24-19 victory.

Earlier the All Blacks Sevens beat France 19-14 in the semifinals which cemented the World Series title, while Argentina eased by surprise semifinalists Canada 33-5.