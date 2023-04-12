Black Ferns coaching staff revealed

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting. Photo / Photosport

The experienced coaching trio of Tony Christie, Steve Jackson and Mike Delany will join Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting to complete the coaching staff for the World Cup winners.

Christie will have a focus on defence and counter attack, with Jackson turning his attention to set piece and restart, while Delany, a former All Blacks first-five, will lead the Black Ferns attack.

Christie coached Matatū to the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki title this year; Jackson, is a former Manu Samoa and North Harbour Head Coach, while Delany has enjoyed five successful seasons coaching Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Bunting said he was looking forward to work alongside a quality group of coaches.

“We are fortunate to have such an abundance of quality coaches putting their hands up to coach the Black Ferns, which is hugely exciting for our women’s game. The trio of coaches we have had the privilege of appointing are all committed to enhancing the Black Ferns legacy. Each will assist in allowing our players to play a brand of rugby unique to the Black Ferns, through their passion, innovation, and abundance of knowledge.”

Christie said it was an honour to join the Black Ferns coaching group.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to further add to the Black Ferns legacy. It’s been a dream to coach at this level since I started out in grassroots rugby. There is massive potential within the Black Ferns, and I believe this team has the ability to play a style like no other.”

Jackson was equally as excited in having been given the opportunity to contribute to the Black Ferns environment.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Allan, he is an outstanding coach. The Black Ferns are a team that enjoy what they do, while their team culture and environment are really authentic. It has been a driver for me to coach a national side, so it means a lot. I am looking for forward to bringing plenty of energy and a few different ideas to the table.”

Delany described his appointment as a privilege.

“It is always a privilege to be part of a team with a fern and I am excited to be a part of a talented group of coaches. I am hugely grateful to Bay of Plenty Rugby, and Allan, for the opportunity to be a part of the next chapter for the Black Ferns. While this is something new for me, I know I will be able to assist the professional growth of this team both on and off the field.”

Bunting also acknowledged the work of departing assistant coaches Wesley (Wes) Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

“Wes and Whitney have been great contributors to the Black Ferns success. Wes has been a huge part of the Black Ferns programme, his dedication to this team has been outstanding. I know he will be a huge asset to the New Zealand Under 20′s squad as they embark on their Under 20 World Rugby Championship this year and I look forward to seeing his continued success.

“Congratulations also to Whitney on her recent appointment as Matatū Head of Rugby. It is a fantastic opportunity and I know she will relish the challenge and is excited for the prospect to continue her growth as a programme leader.”

New Zealand Rugby Head of Women’s High-Performance Hannah Porter said it had been great to see the quality of applicants for the new Black Ferns coaching roles.

“We have undertaken a thorough process to finalise our assistant coaching trio. Across the process we have been privileged to have received applications from a qualified group of individuals who are aspiring to be a part of the Black Ferns programme. We are exceptionally pleased with the calibre of the coaches selected to support Allan and look forward to seeing what they will achieve as a group.”

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said NZR were focused on the development of leading female coaches to ensure their future success.

“Individual growth of our coaches continues to be a focus for New Zealand Rugby. We are supporting the opportunity for Whitney to develop as a programme leader, with her recent appointment as the Matatū Head of Rugby. Our ambition is to continue to support the growth and development of our leading female coaches and provide them with the opportunities to gain further experience and be in a position to be competing for roles for our teams in black in the future.”

Former Black Ferns Sevens Team Manager Jenelle Strickland will also play a pivotal role with the Black Ferns after being appointed as Team Manager.

Strickland holds an abundance of experience, having managed the Tasman Mako in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC for four years before her appointment with the Black Ferns Sevens, which she held for a further four years, including working alongside Bunting.

Strickland would take up a critical leadership role in the team, Porter said.

“Jenelle has been a fantastic contributor to our game over the years, she has a wealth of knowledge and is an exceptional operator. She will play a critical role within the leadership of the Black Ferns, and we look forward to seeing what she will achieve.”

The Black Ferns will assemble early next week for their first Black Ferns camp following last year’s Rugby World Cup success.