Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant says growth of girls’ rugby is ‘misleading’

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant. Photo / Photosport

As Auckland Rugby celebrates increased participation in the women’s game, the captain of the Black Ferns has warned that little has changed since she first started playing in the City of Sails a decade ago.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport