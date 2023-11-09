Thunderstorms threaten to derail the Black Caps’ hopes of making the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup in India.

Tonight New Zealand faces Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (9pm NZT), their final pool match of the tournament - but it could be rained off, with scattered thunderstorms forecast.

Follow the latest action below:

What time do the Black Caps play?

Today at 9.30pm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

What is the Black Caps side?

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

What is the weather forecast?

Thunderstorms are forecast for the first two hours of play in Bengaluru (2pm to 4pm local time) before the weather is due to be mostly cloudy.

