The pulse quickens and memories stir as Black Caps paceman Lockie Ferguson, amidst the buzz of the impending duel with hosts India in the ODI Cricket World Cup semifinals, casts a glance back to the epic showdown in 2019.

Who can forget the two-day epic semifinal at Old Trafford four years ago? Rain disrupted play in the 47th over of New Zealand’s innings, sending the game into a second day. Finishing on 239 for eight, Matt Henry and Trent Boult did damage early for New Zealand with the ball in hand. India went on to lose by 18 runs.

But this is not just about reminiscence for Ferguson; it’s about the relentless stride of the current Kiwis squad through recent men’s white-ball tournaments. Their journey to the semis in India charts their fifth consecutive ascension to this critical World Cup stage. It’s a saga of resilience, from losing finalists in 2019 and 2015 to semifinalists in 2011 and 2007, a testament to their unwavering consistency in the grandest of cricketing arenas.

Unraveling the secret to this unyielding performance, Ferguson lays it bare. “From our point of view, when we start the competition, much like every other team, we’re here to win it, but of course, we know there’s a process.” Grounded in a distinctive Kiwi mentality, their focus on the present fuels their aspirations. He says the roaring support in India, with a sea of New Zealand jerseys, ignites their spirit, reminding them of the unwavering backing they possess.

In the lead-up to the showdown, Ferguson recalls his role in the 2019 triumph over India, acknowledging the absence of 2019 semifinal man of the match Henry, who was ruled out of the World Cup on November 3 with a torn right hamstring. “Matt Henry is obviously a big hole in our side, but we’re still a handsome bunch without Matt,” he says, infusing the challenge with the trademark Kiwi humour.

However, the experience of Tim Southee as captain of the test team and in T20s “counts for a lot”, Ferguson said. “He’s also played a lot in India, which is great too. Obviously, we’re pretty disheartened with how Matt exited the World Cup, which was such a shame. We know injuries always come at the worst time, but no doubt he’ll be supporting from back home and Southee is raring to go.”

Thinking about the 2019 clash, Ferguson underscored the metamorphosis of both teams since that iconic clash.

“Four years ago was a pretty spectacular game. Four years have gone past, we’ve played a lot of cricket in between, and both teams I’m sure are raring to go come Wednesday.”

The journey in the current World Cup hasn’t been without its hurdles, especially the initial setback against India in Dharamsala in late October where the Black Caps lost by four wickets after setting 273. India managed to chase it down with 12 balls spare. However, Ferguson remains optimistic, aware of the nuances that define ODI cricket.

“There’s a lot of ebbs and flows. It’s not going to be any different come this game,” he said, emphasising the need for adaptability and precision in strategy.

“Yeah, look, it was a hard-fought game [in Dharamasala] ... We’ve just got to tighten up as much as we can ... I guess just as I was saying earlier, we’ll adjust to the wicket, see what we think will be a good score, and do our best to defend it. And if we bat first, try to put runs on the board, which we think will be a good score.”

With the Black Caps poised to script another thrilling chapter in their rivalry with India, Ferguson and the team are primed to tackle the challenge.

When is the Black Caps v India semifinal?

The first semifinal is 9.30pm NZT Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How to watch Black Caps v India?

You can follow the live updates on nzherald.co.nz and Sky Sport will feature both Cricket World Cup semifinals.

What are the odds for the Cricket World Cup semifinals?

India $1.33, New Zealand $3.20

South Africa $2.05, Australia $1.73

