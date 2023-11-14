History shows New Zealanders have a knack for thriving as unexpected sporting contenders.

From the 1995 Team New Zealand win over the American powerhouse to lift the Auld Mug to the All Blacks defeating Rugby World Cup favourites Ireland in the quarter-finals this year, Kiwis should never be counted out. The Black Caps know how to do it too, defeating India at the 2019 World Cup semifinal in England and more recently in 2021 bagging their first test series win in England in more than two decades.

The Black Caps might seem like the underdogs for tonight’s Cricket World Cup semifinal against hosts India but history has a habit of being rewritten by those deemed least likely to triumph. The upcoming clash isn’t just a game; it’s a canvas for the Black Caps to paint yet another chapter of their resilience, determination, and ability to defy expectations.

It’s a monumental challenge: the New Zealanders face a nation that has cruised through the tournament winning nine from nine, leaving their opposition battered and bruised along the way. The odds might seem stacked but New Zealand, with its history of causing upsets, stands in a good position to make a statement.

Trent Boult’s recent acknowledgement of the enormity of the task highlights the gravity of the situation. India stand as a formidable opponent, with the bookies favouring the hosts to win the tournament. However, the Black Caps have been known to thrive in such pressure-cooker situations. They’ve been here before, in the thick of it, weathering storms and emerging stronger.

The emergence of heroes like Rachin Ravindra signifies the depth and adaptability within the Black Caps’ lineup. Ravindra’s exceptional performance this World Cup, coupled with his calm and composed approach, embodies the Kiwi spirit – unfazed by the chaos and focused on the larger goal. His connection with Devon Conway, their partnership developed through domestic cricket, adds a layer of stability to the team’s batting. Ravindra’s rise, filling the void left by Kane Williamson’s absence early in the tournament, cannot be understated.

Their journey, marked by unwavering determination and a never-say-die-attitude, showcases their ability to adapt and learn from setbacks. The loss to India earlier at the World Cup serves as one such learning curve. It’s a testament to the ebbs and flows of the game, demanding adaptability and precision in strategy.

The challenge is colossal, but the spirit and history of the Black Caps stand as a testament to the fact they’re more than capable of scripting a stunning upset. The stage is set, and the Black Caps are poised to seize the moment.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.