Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Black Caps v India: Can New Zealand script another upset in Cricket World Cup semifinals?

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
This week marks 160 years of the New Zealand Herald. We take a look back on the formative years 1863 - 1900. Video / NZ Herald

History shows New Zealanders have a knack for thriving as unexpected sporting contenders.

From the 1995 Team New Zealand win over the American powerhouse to lift the Auld Mug to the All Blacks defeating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport