Ross Taylor after dismissing Ebadot Hossain as the final act of his Test career. Photo / Getty Images

All you need to know ahead of the first Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

The Black Caps begin their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a two Test series in Bangladesh, beginning in Sylhet on Tuesday November 28. The first ball will be bowled at the friendly time of 4.30pm NZT (9.30am local time).

Tim Southee and his side will be looking to take maximum WTC points from these two Tests against ninth ranked Bangladesh, they then host an under strength South African side whose stars will be playing in their domestic T20 league.

Reaching a second WTC final would likely mean needing nine wins out of 14 matches, so if they were to win four Tests to start the season that would set them well on their way.

New Zealand have not played a Test in Bangladesh since 2013 , when both matches in the series were drawn. You have to go back to 2008 for the Black Caps’ last Test win in Bangladesh where then-captain Daniel Vettori famously batted for more than six hours in chasing 317 for victory.

The Black Caps have won four out of the past five Tests against Bangladesh, three of those by an innings. The last time the two sides met in a Test was January 2022 in Christchurch where New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs. That Test was also Ross Taylor’s last for the Black Caps with the legend securing the wicket of Ebadot Hossain as his final act in Test cricket.

How to watch

For live updates, go to nzherald.co.nz/sport. The match will be available on ThreeNow from 4pm NZT.

Listen to ball by ball commentary of every Black Caps match this summer LIVE and FREE on iHeart Radio with The Alternative Commentary Collective.

Squads

Black Caps: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad

TAB odds

Black Caps: $1.55 Draw: $5.45 Bangladesh: $3.80