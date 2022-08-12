Glenn Phillips smashes a six during his innings. Photo / AP

Live updates from Kingston where the Black Caps take on the West Indies in game two of their three-match T20 International series.

Game one saw the Black Caps produce a first class victory which saw the side win by 13 runs.

Mitchell Santner was judged man of the match after a bowling spell which saw him finish with figures of 3/19 from his four overs.

Kane Williamson top scored for the tourists with 47 from 33 balls, a welcome return to form, while Devon Conway (41) and James Neesham (33* from 15 balls) supported their captain as the side scored a winning total of 185/5.

There is one change for New Zealand today, with Michael Bracewell coming in for Lockie Ferguson, who has been rested; while the West Indies side remains the same.