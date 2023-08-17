Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Black Caps v UAE live cricket updates, 1st T20

NZ Herald
Quick Read
New Zealand's Tim Southee. Photosport

New Zealand's Tim Southee. Photosport

Live updates of the opening T20 clash between New Zealand and UAE in Dubai.

It’s the first Twenty20 fixture between the two nations having only played once before at the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Follow updates below:

Latest from Sport