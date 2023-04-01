Will Young guided the Black Caps to victory against Sri Lanka. Photo / photosport.nz

There’s never a bad moment to play a match-winning innings for your country. But Will Young’s impeccable timing might have extended beyond his ball-striking on Friday night.

A few hours before Kane Williamson suffered what could be a serious knee injury in the IPL, the batsman filling his role in the Black Caps produced one of his best international knocks.

Young struck an unbeaten 86 from 113 balls to help lift his side from an early hole in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, guiding New Zealand to a series-clinching six-wicket win at Seddon Park.

The innings was well constructed, initially taking few risks against a threatening Sri Lankan attack before finding gaps and fluidity with placement more than power.

It was, in short, reminiscent of the man who typically occupies No 3 in the Black Caps batting order.

And although he wasn’t to know what would later transpire in India, Young expressed a strong desire to play more white-ball cricket for New Zealand, a plea that could be heeded in unfortunate circumstances.

“Absolutely,” Young said when asked whether he wanted further chances in the ODI team. “I see every opportunity in international cricket to represent New Zealand as a fantastic one.

“I’ve played a little bit of test cricket and been around that squad for a while now, but it’s awesome to get these opportunities in white-ball cricket, and I’m hoping it can continue into the future.”

Young has enjoyed more innings (22) in tests than ODIs and T20Is combined (17). The Sri Lanka series was his first ODI action since a trip to Ireland last July, unable to break into a customarily settled side despite boasting a robust average of 42.2 in 87 list A games for Central Districts.

The 30-year-old will now have an opportunity to play his first T20I since 2021, with a three-match clash against Sri Lanka starting on Sunday at Eden Park, while the forthcoming five-game ODI series in Pakistan may assume great significance.

If the Black Caps receive the worst news about Williamson, that tour may begin an audition to replace the irreplaceable skipper. Young has given himself a good headstart.

The batsman felt no angst when his understrength side had been reduced to 6-2 at Seddon Park; they were chasing 158 and could still count on senior men Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham.

But when that pair joined inexperienced openers Chad Bowes and Tom Blundell in falling for single figures, Young took control of the chase and formed with Henry Nicholls (44no) an unbroken 100-run stand.

“That just comes with batting at three — sometimes you’re out there in the first couple of overs and that was the case,” he said. “It was probably a bit more nerve-wracking later on when we were three or four down.”

Young, who scored two ODI centuries against the Netherlands last summer, said the key to allaying any nerves was simple: “I try my best to treat every innings the same — look to impose myself and make a match-winning contribution.”

That process achieved the desired result on Friday, albeit with slightly lower stakes than what now potentially looms later in the year. Regardless of Williamson’s health, Young is treasuring all the white-ball practise he can get, hoping to play another big role in the shortest form.

“It’s the same colour ball — just up the tempo a little bit,” Young said of his T20 approach. “There’s less time, so just get on with it and have some fun.”