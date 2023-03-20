The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of Nishan Madushka. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps have broken down Sri Lanka to clinch a third straight test win, this victory as dominant as the previous two were dramatic.

Requiring eight wickets on day four to claim the second test at the Basin Reserve, the home side slowly but surely achieved that aim to triumph by an innings and 58 runs.

New Zealand will now pack away the whites for the summer boasting a three-match winning run — the team’s first such streak in more than two years.

Coming after the one-run win over England and a final-ball success in the first test against Sri Lanka, this one-sided result was less thrilling but more potentially more satisfying, given it was the byproduct of a near-complete performance.

Set up by Devon Conway’s 78, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls on day two became the first Black Caps teammates to score double-centuries in the same innings, allowing their side to declare on 580-4.

A well-balanced bowling attack was then complemented by an effective fielding display to twice dismiss the tourists on a good surface for batting, though they were made to toil in tough conditions for a combined 209 overs.

Having folded for 164 in their first innings, Sri Lanka fought resolutely today to reduce their substantial deficit. They could have easily forced a fifth day had they shaken the bad habit of throwing away a wicket at the worst possible time.

Resuming on 113-2 after being asked to follow-on, the tourists’ task was exacerbated early, losing two key men.

Five years ago at the same venue, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews batted throughout day four to frustrate their hosts and help save a test. On this occasion, Mendis fell in the opening over, miscuing a pull attempt of Matt Henry.

Mathews’ stay was also quickly curtailed, adding one to his overnight score before his pull of Blair Tickner was taken well by Michael Bracewell.

An early conclusion seemed within the Black Caps’ reach, but Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva then combined to put on 126 for the fifth wicket.

The hosts would have been discouraged but not dismayed, considering how much time remained in the test. Yet there was no denying lunch tasted sweeter once Tickner — assuming short-ball responsibilities — induced another wayward pull to remove Chandimal only minutes until the break.

De Silva regrouped and built another battling stand alongside Nishan Madushka. But once more, just when the home side’s hands were nearing hips, Madushka unleashed an ill-advised pull from Tickner (3-84) with tea tantalisingly close.

That saw New Zealand searching for four wickets in the final session, a target that came closer into view when De Silva — two runs short of a ton — premeditated a paddle off Bracewell but popped a simple catch to short-leg.

Bracewell snagged another with little fuss before Kasun Rajitha (20 off 110) and Lahiru Kumara (7 off 45) threatened to survive to stumps. But Tim Southee (3-51) found the latter’s edge and, in fading light, the skipper finally ended Rajitha’s resistance to leave the Black Caps celebrating a trio of triumphs.



