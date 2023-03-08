Matt Henry made a strong return to the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

It would take much more than a back spasm to stop Matt Henry from marking his runup at Hagley Oval tomorrow.

The Cantabrian has myriad reasons to be relishing a return to his hometown for the first test against Sri Lanka, having recovered well from the injury scare that threatened to prevent him from playing a part in history.

Henry was forced from the field midway through the final day of the second test against England, with what appeared a potentially serious back injury leaving him pained. But the 31-year-old was soon back at the crease and took the eighth wicket to fall as the Black Caps won by a run, before fixing their focus on Sri Lanka.

For many, that might have been a tough switch to make, but not Henry. He knew a trip home would bring more time with his newborn daughter – and a chance to bowl on his favourite ground.

The seamer last year took a career-best 7-23 during the Black Caps’ first-test win over South Africa at Hagley, and was hoping for another fast and bouncy wicket this week. He’s unlikely to be disappointed and the Black Caps will almost certainly include Blair Tickner as a fourth seamer, with spinner Michael Bracewell the most logical omission.

Tickner made his debut against England at Bay Oval and particularly impressed in the second innings, having earned a chance with Henry absent for the birth of his first child.

The new dad returned for the second test and shone on an initially green pitch at the Basin Reserve, before the surface eventually offered a perfect balance for the batsmen. While the result in Wellington won’t be matched, Henry is at least expecting a similar wicket in Christchurch.

“It’s always exciting to come back home,” he said. “I’m a little bit biased because I’m from here, but I always love playing at Hagley. That extra bounce is usually great so fingers crossed the groundies have looked after us.

“Traditionally there’s a bit of assistance, especially in day one, but it’s also a good wicket so we will have to be accurate and bowl well because there’s plenty of runs out there, too.”

Sri Lanka will be hoping that proves true, bringing to New Zealand an inexperienced attack but a strong batting lineup led by Dimuth Karunaratne – another with fond memories of the Garden City having scored 152 in a 2014 test.

The tourists have won only two of 19 tests in New Zealand – most recently in 2006 – and need two victories for a chance of reaching the World Test Championship final against Australia. The Black Caps failed to mount much of a defence of that crown, undone by a couple of home defeats last summer that would have buoyed Sri Lanka’s hopes of securing the sweep they require.

While they have little on the line, New Zealand will at least be hoping to keep the good times rolling after the astonishing win over England. Henry credited the team physio for helping him return to that party, the type of match that makes worthwhile a career of toil.

“I was a little bit worried, but thankfully we managed to get back standing up and get back out there for that next spell,” Henry said. “It’s always great when you have those moments – when you play cricket, you want for it to come down to the wire like that and be tested in all five days.

“It’s fantastic to come off the back of that, but the nature of cricket with quick turnarounds, all our focus turned to Sri Lanka pretty soon after.”