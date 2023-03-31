Henry Nicholls is set to stake a claim for a place in the Black Caps' ODI World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls is set to stake a claim for a place in the Black Caps' ODI World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps take a 1-0 lead into the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka after the second match of the series in Christchurch was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand, who crushed the tourists by 198 runs in the first match at Eden Park, now cannot be defeated in the series.

The teams will take to the field in Hamilton for the third clash at Seddon Park this afternoon, before a three-match T20 series begins at Eden Park on Sunday.

All the action from the Black Caps v Sri Lanka at Seddon Park: