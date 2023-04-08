Adam Milne in action. Photo / Photosport

All the cricket action from the third T20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

Second T20 report:

Adam Milne has issued a timely reminder of his abundant talents to send the T20 series against Sri Lanka to a decider.

The fast bowler picked up his maiden international five-wicket bag during today’s second match in Dunedin, setting up a nine-wicket win that left the series locked at 1-1.

Absent from the Black Caps since November owing to injury and subsequent conditioning concerns, Milne appeared back to his best while removing the tourists’ top order before wrapping up the tail.

He became just the third Black Caps bowler to take a T20I five-wicket bag, following Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, and finished with figures of 5-26 from four threatening overs.

“It feels great,” Milne said. “Having played a lot of T20 cricket, I know five-fors don’t come around that often. So it’s certainly something special to savour and a memory I’ll take along with me past my cricket career.”

Milne’s efforts saw Sri Lanka, who had been sent in, dismissed for 141. New Zealand needed 15 overs to chase down their target, with Chad Bowes (31 off 15) attacking early and Tim Seifert (79no off 43) finishing it off with six sixes and his third-highest T20I score.

Victory saw the hosts square the series after they had been edged in a super over at Eden Park in Sunday’s opener. The teams will now head to Queenstown for Saturday’s decider, where Milne again figures to play an important role.

That could have been the case earlier in the summer, given the unavailability of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. But after suffering a hamstring injury in November, Milne opted to withdraw from the tour of Pakistan and India to focus on his recovery.

Injuries have plagued the 30-year-old throughout an international career that began in 2010, and he knows consistency is crucial in a year that will culminate in an ODI World Cup in India.

“I’ve had a little bit of a past with injuries, coming and going,” he said. “I’m just trying to keep on top of the body, keep it strong and healthy, and be on top of the recovery.

“I’ve found the more consistent I am in terms of bowling and playing games, the better my bowling gets. So it’s just trying to find ways to keep me on the park, whether it’s looking after yourself after games or making sure you’re not bowling too many overs in training. I think it’s just about being smart with your body.”

Milne’s smarts were on display throughout today’s triumph, varying his pace and finding reward from bowling back-of-a-length.

He struck in his second over and, after the tourists had consolidated well to advance 91-2, returned to the attack to immediately make the key breakthrough in the 12th over.

Kusal Perera’s dismissal sparked a Sri Lankan collapse, losing 8-50 inside eight overs as the Black Caps bowlers induced one false shot after another.

Sri Lanka would have still hoped for a late flurry while Charith Asalanka remained at the crease. But Milne’s short cutter to begin the 19th over found the top edge to prompt a different kind of quick finish.

Now going full and fast at the tailenders, Milne summarily knocked over the stumps twice in three balls to wrap up the innings.

“You always dream of taking five wickets for New Zealand,” he said. “When I had three in that last over with the tailenders in, I was feeling a little bit greedy and tried to go for the stumps.”

That mission accomplished, Milne has a few more on his mind. He will be part of the Black Caps’ T20 and ODI squads for their upcoming tour of Pakistan, with five 50-over matches a particular opportunity to impress.

“I’d love to be part of the World Cup team,” he said. “The Pakistan one-dayers are a good test before that in subcontinent conditions, so individually if you can perform you put yourself in with a chance to get picked.”