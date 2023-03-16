Sport|CricketBlack Caps v Sri Lanka: Live cricket updates - Day one of second test at the Basin ReserveNZ Herald16 Mar, 2023 09:45 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailRain set to delay day one of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka. Photo / PhotosportRain set to delay day one of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka. Photo / PhotosportLive updates of the second test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve. SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail