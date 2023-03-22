New Zealand celebrate winning the second test at the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

How the Black Caps players rated during their 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham - 6

Latham looked primed to go big on his home ground in the first test, getting himself in and progressing to 67 before having his stumps rearranged by an unplayable yorker from Asitha Fernando. From there, two more starts were squandered across two tests, chopping on and holing out in his 20s to finish the series with 112 runs at 37. He was typically excellent in the field, taking three catches and contributing to a runout.

Devon Conway - 7

The two men below him scored double centuries but Conway played some of the best shots seen at the Basin Reserve. Coming off a first test in which he received an umpire’s-call lbw on 30 and chipped meekly back to the bowler on five, the opener drove and pulled with aplomb during a sparkling 78 from 108, not only negating Sri Lanka’s toss advantage but putting the Black Caps on top after day one. His dismissal by a part-time spinner stung, but that pain was eased by a brilliant catch at point.

Kane Williamson - 10

Should the player of the series be docked a point for scoring one during his first innings of the first test? No. Should he be awarded an 11th point for producing two match-winning innings in two matches? Looking into it. Williamson’s raw stats are impressive enough - 337 runs at an average of 168.5. But those numbers barely capture the impact he made while almost single-handedly chasing down 285 in the first test before blasting a double-ton to ensure the Black Caps had to bat only once in the second.

Henry Nicholls - 7

Two failures in the opening match extended to 14 Nicholls’ run of test innings without scoring more than 30. It would have been 15 had debutant wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka held a catchable chance during the Black Caps’ first innings at the Basin. But after being granted that life on six, and receiving another on 92, Nicholls lived it to the fullest, racking up his highest career score of 200no while sharing with Williamson in the decisive partnership.

Daryl Mitchell - 9

In Christchurch, Mitchell earned player of the match, notching his fifth test century in the first innings before offering Williamson the only support he received while scoring 81 from 86 in the second. In Wellington, he was dismissed for 17 as New Zealand sought quick runs before a declaration. The 31-year-old has now surpassed 50 runs 13 times in 18 tests while his average of 57.21 - which must come down sooner or later - is currently the best mark in this country’s history.

Tom Blundell - 6

After an outstanding series against England, Blundell was much quieter against Sri Lanka. Dismissed for seven and three at Hagley, he was unable to contribute when runs were needed, before an unbeaten 17 at the Basin at least did the minimal job required. But he was once more exemplary behind the stumps, snaring nine catches and completing one stumping across the two victories, particularly busy in bowler-friendly conditions in the first test.

Michael Bracewell was everywhere for the Black Caps on day three. Photo / Photosport.nz

Michael Bracewell - 5

Still seems strangely lost with the willow at test level - his first-innings 25 at Hagley Oval marked the third-highest score of his brief career. But a player whose white-ball success has been built on batting at least always contributes with the red ball in his hands. Bracewell solidified himself among the team’s best fielders by taking four catches and completing a run-out while his off-spin, little used in the first test, led the Black Caps with five wickets in the second match.

Doug Bracewell - 4

A wicket in each innings while bowling 30 overs represented a fair return to test cricket - in place of the injured Neil Wagner - after almost seven years away. Bracewell was denied the chance to bat by his top-order teammates, while he took a tough catch in swirling winds to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal and end Sri Lanka’s best partnership of the match.

Tim Southee - 7

The skipper led his side in wickets (11), average (17.6) and economy rate (2.03), setting the tone for the series by seizing 5-64 in the first innings of the first test. He backed up that with a 20-ball 25 with the bat, though a brief stay in the second innings could have been costly. Southee also nailed the two big decisions in Wellington - declaring with enough time and runs on the board to eventually end the match inside four days and enforcing the follow-on to safeguard against a questionable day-five forecast.

Matt Henry - 8

Henry confirmed against Sri Lanka what had been suggested by one encounter with England: he would be a worthy new-ball partner for Southee in tests. The Cantabrian matched his captain with 11 wickets in the series - proving particularly dangerous once more at Hagley Oval - and sent down more overs (103) than anyone. His new high score of 72 in the first test was the perfect knock from a No 9 - initially restrained to assist Mitchell in reaching three figures before blazing Sri Lanka all over his home ground.

Neil Wagner - 4

With the ball, injuries limited Wagner to 13 overs in the series, taking no wickets while ceding 77 runs. With the bat, his quickfire 27 was part of a wagging tail that gave the hosts a first-innings edge at Hagley Oval. Yet the veteran’s most prominent contribution came with his legs, ignoring a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back to dive full stretch and help secure the winning run in an influential innings of 0 (0).

Blair Tickner - 6

Tickner’s recall at first seemed unsuccessful, torched for 103 runs in 20 wicketless overs while fellow quicks combined for nine scalps, but he recovered well to remove four of Sri Lanka’s top five in the second innings. In Wellington, that pattern was almost recreated, barely used in the first innings before playing an integral role in the second, asked to assume Wagner short-ball duties into the wind and doing a decent impression to pick up 3-84.