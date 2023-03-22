Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: How the New Zealand players rated in the test series win

Kris Shannon
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand celebrate winning the second test at the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

New Zealand celebrate winning the second test at the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

How the Black Caps players rated during their 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham - 6

Latham looked primed to go big on his home ground in the first test, getting himself

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport