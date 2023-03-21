Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Five reasons why New Zealand enjoyed a test turnaround

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The Black Caps enjoy the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why the Black Caps have enjoyed a test turnaround.

1. A healthy GOAT

One of the most pleasing aspects in the Black Caps’ three-test winning streak, skipper Tim Southee explained,

