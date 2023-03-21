The Black Caps enjoy the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why the Black Caps have enjoyed a test turnaround.

1. A healthy GOAT

One of the most pleasing aspects in the Black Caps’ three-test winning streak, skipper Tim Southee explained, was that different players stepped up at different times.

Although that’s true, it’s also true that the same player stepped up all of the times.

Kane Williamson scored a century in each of the three victories, yet having three figures beside his name was where the similarities ended in those innings.

The first came when his side were nearing a nadir in their seven-test winless run, forced by England to follow-on at their favourite venue. Williamson then grafted for seven-and-a-half hours, the value of his 132 runs only enhanced by the difficulty with which they were collected.

In the first test against Sri Lanka, Williamson was again initially scratchy as New Zealand set their sights on a target of 285. But scoring became much more fluid on the final day as the former skipper expertly paced a chase by finding gaps and running hard in his unbeaten 121.

Finally, back at the Basin Reserve, Williamson was at his imperious best in the second test, stroking 23 fours and two sixes while scoring 215 at a rate of 72.6.

It was a batting masterclass from a true master of the form, the MVP of the summer.

2. Rising off the Matt

“With 55 test wickets from 35 innings — holding an average of 41.1 — [Henry] is unlikely to be a decisive addition.”

Whoops! Whoever wrote that in this column four weeks ago must be feeling pretty foolish right now.

Decisive was exactly what Matt Henry proved in the late-summer revival. While Tim Southee was the most consistent bowler and Neil Wagner earned the glory when sparking the win streak, Henry’s efforts with the new ball were integral throughout.

Without Kyle Jamieson (awaiting surgery) and Trent Boult (on the couch), the Black Caps attack was toothless in the first test against England, as Henry saw in fleeting glimpses while home with his newborn daughter.

That changed, along with New Zealand’s fortunes, as soon as the Canterbury seamer had the ball in his hands. His second-test opening spell of 2-27 was even better than those figures suggested, consistently beating the bat and creating half-chances.

It showed England’s batting could be contained — and showed certain columnists shouldn’t be trusted.

3. Cooking at home

Not so long ago, it would have been unsurprising for the Black Caps to rattle off a few wins at home, having acquired a wealth of wisdom that was especially apparent against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

After Southee had won three tosses and inserted his opponents, New Zealand’s openers were finally presented the task of starting a test on a typically green seamer. Not only did they survive that challenge but thrived in setting up a match-winning total of 580.

It wasn’t only the hosts’ proficiency that made the difference; it was the tourists’ inability to exploit favourable conditions. Sri Lanka never found a consistent length, battling mightily to contend with the same wind that Blair Tickner, in particular, would flourish in.

This test side may no longer be strong enough to win consistently on the road — we’ll have to wait many, many months to find out — but they are still canny enough to capitalise on home comforts.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway survived a tricky period batting first. Photo / photosport.nz

4. Best of luck

The innings-and-58-run thrashing of Sri Lanka was unequivocally earned, almost uninterrupted domination from first session to last.

The two-wicket win over the same opponents, however, was a little fortunate; Williamson’s heroics came after barely surviving an lbw review on 13 and being dropped on 34.

As for the one-run triumph over England? Holy shit, that was lucky.

Southee’s free swinging with the bat coming off? Lucky, considering how regularly it doesn’t. Ben Stokes enforcing the follow-on? Lucky, given it was hosts’ sole back into the match.

The English skipper being too injured to bowl? Lucky, since it increased the workload of the two old boys leading the pace attack. Joe Root running out Harry Brook without facing a ball? Lucky, when even a brief cameo from the player of the series could have changed everything.

*Winning by a solitary run*? Yeah, you might say there was some luck involved there.

It’s fine; we can admit it. The result doesn’t change — and a reasonable argument could be made the Black Caps deserved some fortune in a close finish against that particular opposition.

5. Nobody believed in them

That’s something of a generalisation. There were surely plenty of loyal fans who still believed, just not many were seen on sparsely covered banks against Sri Lanka.

But that Black Caps, after an unprecedented period of success and positivity, had recently been copping it.

I can’t relate — journalists receive unanimously positive feedback — but it’s probably unpleasant. Almost enough to make them want to prove the haters wrong.

Neither hate nor proving people wrong should be underestimated as powerful motivating factors. They’re not exactly the na-na-na-na types, but Southee and pals must have taken extra satisfaction in quieting a few critics.