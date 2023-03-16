Doug Bracewell has played 27 tests for New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Doug Bracewell is set to replace Neil Wagner for the second test against Sri Lanka, even if his skipper believes that’s an impossible job.

The Black Caps will tomorrow begin searching for a third consecutive victory to conclude their summer programme in the whites — providing a discouraging forecast clears in Wellington.

Bracewell’s inclusion at the Basin Reserve may be the only change from the team who edged Sri Lanka on the final ball at Hagley Oval, with Wagner set for six weeks on the sidelines through back and leg injuries.

The veteran’s form in tests has been unexceptional for the last year — one spectacular spell against England aside — but Tim Southee thinks what Wagner provides is unique.

So although Bracewell is in line for his first test since 2016, his role won’t quite be commensurate with the man whose place he’s taking.

“That’s where Doug is versatile — he can do a number of different roles,” Southee said. “[Wagner] has missed the odd test here or there, but I think he’s unique to any side in what he offers and is ability to do something that not many people can do, in terms of the short stuff.

“Other sides around the world have tried to do what Neil does, and no one seems to have been able to do it with the effect that Neil does.

“So I don’t think it’s about replacing Neil; it’s about using the tools and the skills that whatever bowler gets selected is capable of.”

If selected ahead of Scott Kuggeleijn, Bracewell does boast some skills that can form a decent Wagner impression. The 32-year-old will be required to bowl with an older ball and on a flatter surface, with Southee expecting a similar pitch to what hosted an evenly balanced second test against England.

“It’s exciting to have him and his skillset around the group,” the skipper said. “The way he bowls, just that consistent areas that he bowls, the ability to bowl at different stages throughout the game, and also his ability with the bat.

“He’s just an all-round solid cricketer, a good fielder. I’m pleased for him to get a well-deserved call up after a long time.”

Bracewell has taken 23 wickets in an average of 20 in the Plunket Shield this season, form that should for the first time see him included in a test XI alongside cousin Michael.

While playing the last of his 27 tests almost seven years ago, the Central Districts seamer has remained in the short-form frame, most recently experiencing international cricket an ODI against the Netherlands last year.

Southee attributed Bracewell’s absence from the red-ball side to the strength and consistency of those ahead of him, before the fast-bowling stocks suffered a couple of blows.

“It’s a deserved call up after what he’s done in domestic cricket over the last number of years,” Southee said. “There’s been Wags, myself, Trent [Boult], KJ [Kyle Jamieson] in recent years, so it’s been a tough side to crack into.

“But Doug’s always been there or thereabouts. He’s played a couple of limited-overs games in that time and performed well at domestic level.”

Bracewell will bolster an attack that was largely without Wagner in the first-test victory over Sri Lanka, leaving Southee, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner to assume an increased load.

Henry also sustained split webbing in his hand during that match but Southee said the last few days had helped the group recover.

“The bowlers have obviously had a big workload over the last few weeks so it’s just about getting guys as fresh as we can,” he said. “Just recovery and having a quieter couple of days before getting the body ready for one last push for the summer.”