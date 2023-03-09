Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Andrew Alderson - World test championship makes match tasty treat

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Tim Southee and his Black Caps are battling to maintain their impressive home-test record. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee and his Black Caps are battling to maintain their impressive home-test record. Photo / Photosport

The opening day of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka test cricket series delivered much to savour.

The on-driving prowess of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis; the reassuring thud of a 156g leather sphere into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport