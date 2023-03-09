Tim Southee and his Black Caps are battling to maintain their impressive home-test record. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee and his Black Caps are battling to maintain their impressive home-test record. Photo / Photosport

The opening day of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka test cricket series delivered much to savour.

The on-driving prowess of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis; the reassuring thud of a 156g leather sphere into the cocoon of Tom Blundell’s gloves; the clinical accuracy of Michael Gough’s umpiring decisions under the scrutiny of reviews.

Perhaps best of all was the context of the contest.

Would this match have anywhere near the same allure to the cricketing community without the world test championship?

To recap, Sri Lanka need to win the series 2-0 and have India lose or draw their final match to Australia in Ahmedabad to make the final.

They have won in New Zealand twice from 19 attempts in 1995 and 2006, and have lost two Boxing Day tests at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand cannot defend their title, but have gone undefeated in 11 series at home since March 2017. No lack of pride to play for there.

What passionate fan doesn’t wallow in parameters like that?

That’s only been helped by a traditional pitch full of pace, bounce and carry. The only downside is the role of a specialist spinner might be limited.

Still, the venue has hosted 11 tests for 10 results and a draw since debuting in 2014. The odds of a vanilla denouement are slim.

Sri Lanka look a chipper team under coach Chris Silverwood, presumably enjoying a happier assignment than his latter stanzas with England.

Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews combined for 82-runs in the Sri Lanka first innings. Photo / Photosport

Imagine the irony if he takes this side to The Oval in June for the decider against Australia.

The tourists have an experienced group ranging from the 310-test batting core of captain Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Mendis.

The quartet have played together 29 times for nine victories. They also contributed 223 runs to the first day cause of 305-6.

Add in the handy pace of Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando with averages in the mid-20s and a bright start to the career of 31-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner Prabath Jayasuriya with 29 wickets at 20.37, albeit all coming at Galle in July last year.

Perhaps the XI lacks the polished pedigree of Muttiah Muralitharan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas in 2006, or the pioneering pluck of Arjuna Ranatunga, Asanka Gurusinha and Aravinda da Silva alongside Muralitharan and Vaas in 1995.

Regardless, the incumbents have a nucleus with the capacity to inspire. The Black Caps have work to do.