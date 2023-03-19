Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Andrew Alderson - Michael Bracewell has a baseball-mitt hand in everything

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Michael Bracewell was everywhere for the Black Caps on day three. Photo / photosport.nz

Michael Bracewell was everywhere for the Black Caps on day three. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

Michael Bracewell starred for New Zealand with a ubiquitous first-innings performance in the field on the third day of the second test against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

He

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport