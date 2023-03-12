Neil Wagner was forced off the field during day three of the first test against Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty

Neil Wagner was forced off the field during day three of the first test against Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

The anguish shown by Neil Wagner as he exited Hagley Oval on the third day of the opening New Zealand-Sri Lanka test was palpable.

Today marks the left-armer’s 37th birthday. Could doubt surround his international future? Or will he receive many happy returns?

Wagner thumped the turf in despair after a third successful attempt to deliver the final ball of the 26th over at 66 for two in the visitors’ second innings.

Teammates offered support, but an exit loomed. Within seconds he was grimacing and limping towards the pavilion. The right hamstring tear and bulging disc in his back remain under examination, but he will likely be out for at least six weeks.

That could also thwart his opportunity to fulfil contractual commitments to 10 first-class matches with Yorkshire in the English county championship from next month.

On a selfish level for the crowd, his departure also signalled an end to the chorus of the Crowded House anthem Weather With You, where Wagner substitutes any reference to meteorology.

The Black Caps won’t be “taking the Wagner with them” to Wellington for the second test.

The injury also scuttles any romantic notion he might return to the scene of one of the country’s most dramatic cricketing moments: Wagner getting James Anderson caught down the legside by a diving Tom Blundell to beat England by a run after following-on last month.

Doug Bracewell has been called up this week as insurance. The 32-year-old last played a test against South Africa at Centurion in August 2016.

The odds of a Black Caps fairytale exit for Wagner are slimming.

The team next play a test series in Bangladesh during November and December. Wagner might be surplus to requirements in turn-friendly conditions, especially with pace bowler Tim Southee now the skipper. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry could stake competitive claims to the second seamer spot with their extra speed, and two spinners or more will be preferred in the starting XI.

The reality could be that Wagner’s next opportunities, depending on the whims of the selection panel, might be against South Africa and Australia next February and March.

Regardless of the horizon, Wagner will exit as a great of the New Zealand game. His 258 wickets at an average of 27.50 are second only to Trent Boult’s 317 at 27.49 for left-arm pace bowlers. His legacy is assured after 63 tests, a world championship and more than a decade wearing a black cap.