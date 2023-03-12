Voyager 2022 media awards
Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Andrew Alderson - Is the end nigh for injured hero Neil Wagner?

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Neil Wagner was forced off the field during day three of the first test against Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

The anguish shown by Neil Wagner as he exited Hagley Oval on the third day of the opening New Zealand-Sri Lanka test was palpable.

Today marks the left-armer’s 37th

