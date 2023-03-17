Devon Conway and Tom Latham have been in sync as an opening pair. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

Tom Latham and Devon Conway have again demonstrated their grit and tenacity in tandem with an 87-run opening partnership on the first day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

The pair have now walked out together 16 times for an average return of 55 runs.

Among those to have opened in as many innings or more for New Zealand, only Trevor Franklin and John Wright have a better mean. Their joint contribution of 55.10 came in 28 innings between 1988 and 1991.

Latham and Conway have treated fans to a purple patch of late. Their average in 10 stands since reuniting at the top against Pakistan in Karachi over the festive season is 65.90, including three century hauls.

Resolute defence, judicious stroke-making and the regular rotation of the strike have been hallmarks of their success.

The left-handers contrasted each other for style as they capitalised on a Basin Reserve pitch offering less venom than usual for batters, despite a verdant hue.

New Zealand’s advance was also due to their ability to negotiate the conditions better than Sri Lanka. In essence, the hosts are more familiar with adapting to gales. The tourists struggled for line and length early, particularly bullocking into stiff nor’westerlies from the Government House end.

“That was the windiest I’ve ever played at the Basin,” Conway said of his home ground.

“There were some challenging times, like when both bails fell off and they had to bring out the heavy-duty versions. I haven’t seen those in my career.

“I tried to stand lower in my stance to establish a base so I didn’t get pushed over.”

The method worked.

Conway was languid and punishing when presented with overpitched deliveries to drive, or width to get inside the line and pull flush with the turf.

In a testament to his consistency and meticulousness he now averages 93.06 in 25 first-class innings at the venue. The figure had almost assumed Bradman-esque 99.94 properties before his dismissal.

Latham was more circumspect, but no less committed to ensuring the hosts built a platform. He waited 20 balls to get off the mark but punched with aplomb off the back foot and worked regular singles into the legside. He averages 55.73 opening in 17 test innings at the Basin Reserve.

“I can always ask him questions on how he goes about his game, which is so solid,” Conway said.

“What works for us in the middle is that we’re reminding ourselves of key things to give us the best chance of success, like lining up straight and hitting down the ground.”