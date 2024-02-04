By Andrew Alderson at Bay Oval

The first day of the opening cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand marked a pivotal moment in test history.

Could the Proteas, touted as a weakened “C” team in some quarters due to the absence of their top players because of domestic T20 league commitments, compete with an almost full-strength Black Caps side?

Featuring six debutants and 37 caps, their aim is to become cricket’s version of rugby’s 1986 Baby Blacks and claim the newly minted Tangiwai Shield.

That possibility diluted across the day, if South Africa’s bowling evidence was a guide. Initially, any recovery will need to overcome the attrition applied by the unbeaten 219-run third-wicket stand between century-makers Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. The complete measure will come via their batting, given the top six each have first-class averages ranging between 39 and 49.

The visitors had parity in the first session. Keeping the hosts to 65-2 at lunch meant they could tuck their napkins in with pride.

However, a wicketless final two sessions, including Williamson getting dropped on 45 by Edward Moore running back at extra cover and Ravindra surviving Duanne Oliver spilling him at deep square leg on 80, meant fatigue has cast a shadow.

The highlight of the day came early. Right-armer Tshepo Moreki came around the wicket to remove left-hander Devon Conway LBW for one with his debut delivery to start the second over.

Talk about a career highlight for a bowler averaging 37.68 from 93 first-class matches before play.

New Zealand face a daunting frontier, too.

Prior to the fixture, they had played South Africa across 92 years and 16 series and won none of them.

Seven of the current XI bear the scars of leading 1-0 in Christchurch almost two years ago when the Proteas fought back to level, although Williamson was not among them.

The cricketing world will also turn a curious eye to the result.

Fresh off Shamar Joseph’s bowling heroics for the West Indies in their ‘Gabba triumph over Australia, hope remains for sides outside the Big Three.

Scrutiny will focus on South Africa’s progress, as well. The Proteas don’t have to win, but a credible showing will suggest first-class depth remains across cricket’s empire, regardless of T20 plundering resources.

The purist’s counter-argument is to will the Proteas into crumbling. That might further alert administrators to the potential demise of the longest – and oldest – form of the international game and ensure windows are created so a similar T20 prioritisation scenario is avoided before the franchise arm of the sport completely usurps the calendar.